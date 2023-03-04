The Brunswick High girls have had strength in numbers throughout their postseason run. Lovejoy had Bryanna Preston.
Preston did it all for Lovejoy, scoring a game-high 31 points, dropping dimes all over the court, and downing Brunswick 73-62 in the Class 6A semifinals on Saturday in Carrollton.
The Pirates played catch-up after an 8-0 Wildcats run to close the first quarter turned an one-point game into a 23-14 deficit headed into the second quarter.
Brunswick would never close the gap further despite some inspired play in the second half.
With Preston and Austin Peay commit La’Nya Foster, who added 25 points for Lovejoy, leading the way, the Wildcats’ lead ballooned to as much as 20 late in the third quarter. The Pirates valiantly fought back to within 13 with six minutes to play, but they were unable to come up with the plays they needed down the stretch to pull off one more thriller.
“I’m extremely proud of our team,” said Brunswick girls head coach Maria Mangram. “Of course disappointed with the loss, but as a whole, I’m very proud of these girls. They still worked hard. Today when their backs were up against the wall, they still battled back, and they tried.
“We just made some crucial turnovers at the wrong time and missed some key layups at the wrong time.”
Each time it appeared Brunswick was ready to rally back into the game, Lovejoy had an answer -- more times than not from Preston.
Hoopgurlz Recuriting’s 44th-ranked player in the Class of 2024 with offers including Tennessee, Kentucky and Belmont, Preston diced up whatever defense the Pirates sent her way.
Preston repeatedly knifed inside the Brunswick defense, taking it all the way to the rim if unopposed, dishing to her teammate waiting in the dunker spot when the big in paint committed, or when everything else was defended, simply pulling up for an automatic midrange jumper.
Following a 15-point explosion in the second quarter, the Pirates began sending doubles at Preston on the inbounds in an attempt to just get the ball out of her hands. But nothing was able to slow the Wildcats’ attack.
“We sent two, and she was still able to just go get the ball; our press, she just kind of dribbled through,” Mangram said. “I think just mentally, we were kind of scattered all over the place.”
Brunswick held opponents to an average of 43.6 points per game over the first three rounds of the state playoffs, but Lovejoy nearly matched that output in a 40-point first half.
The 73 points were the most BHS had allowed since its season opener against Rockdale County.
“We couldn’t get stops,” Mangram said. “(Preston) and (Foster) had their way, which we already knew that, but that’s kind of how the cookie crumbled.”
With the Pirates’ defense off kilter, Brunswick had to work its advantage on the boards in an attempt to stay within striking distance.
Feeling the game slipping away, Shamya Flanders went to work in the third quarter, scoring 12 of her team-high 23 points in the period. The two-time Region 2-6A Player of the Year played for a state championship as a freshman at Glynn Academy, and she brought that big-game experience with her to Brunswick.
Flanders and Shania Jones, who scored 17, including 10 in the fourth quarter, were the only Pirates in double digits.
“(Flanders) came ready,” Mangram said. “She’s been our energy all year. She was the one, even when it kind of got rough, she was the one talking, trying to keep them together.
“She gave us everything she had; you can take nothing from her. She came to play — her and Shania were ready to play today.”
It just wasn’t enough against the defending state champions.
Preston and Foster combined for 21 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists in the title game a year ago, and they were able to draw from that experience from the biggest stage to book a return ticket.
“I don’t think the moment was too big, but Lovejoy, take nothing away from them, they played for the state last year, so mentally they were a step ahead of us because they’ve been on that stage before,” Mangram said. “It’s just unfortunate. It’s disappointing.”