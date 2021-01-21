Just four teams remain standing in the NFL, and by the end of the weekend, the matchup for Super Bowl LV will be determined. In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills will look to knock off the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs to reach the big game for the first time since losing four straight from 1990-1993.
In the NFC, Tom Brady will try to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back to the promised land and become the first quarterback to play a Super Bowl in his home stadium, but he’ll have to dispatch Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the frigid environment of Lambeau Field to do so.
Head football coaches from our three local schools provided their insight on Sunday’s contests:
Are you planning on watching the championship games?
Sean Pender, Brunswick High: “I’m definitely going to watch them. I enjoy the NFL Playoffs. I think it’s the elite of the elite.”
Brandon Derrick, Frederica Academy: “For sure.”
Rocky Hidalgo, Glynn Academy: “Yeah, I’ll probably be watching them.”
Are you excited to watch any player/coach in particular? Why?
Pender: “I enjoy watching Tom Brady defy the odds. He’s obviously one of the best, if not the best, quarterback to ever play the game. I know he’s up there in age and all that, but to see what he has been able to do, and what he continues to do.
Then, of course, there’s Aaron Rodgers. He’s another one that’s a legend of the game. Watching two legends play on the same field is always pretty entertaining, so I’m definitely ready for that Tampa-Green Bay game.”
Derrick: “I tell you who I like to watch: I like to watch Andy Reid. The way he schemes on offense, he does a really good job. It’s fun to watch him with all the speed that they had. I kind of reminisce back to when we had Jaylin, Ja’Shawn and Denver and Patrick, all those guys. We were just creating stuff, creating matchup problems, doing these crazy orbit motions — running one way real fast, slowing down this way and going fast back the other way — all those zip motions we used to do.
“I like watching those guys because they do a good job of strategizing. They’re going to try to get their 1-on-1 matchups and see if their guy can beat the other guy.”
Hidalgo: “There’s a lot of players I’m interested in. I like to watch Pat Mahomes play, Tom Brady’s old butt, Aaron Rodgers — there’s lot of good players out there when it’s all said and done — Tyrann Mathieu.”
Who do you think will play in the Super Bowl?
Pender: “Kansas City, I really enjoy watching them play, I love their style of offense, especially when Mahomes is in at quarterback… If Mahomes is playing, I think Kansas City is the favorite, but Buffalo has a great defense also. Their quarterback, Josh Allen, has definitely surpassed expectations.
“In the NFC, you’ve got the old Gs, and you’ve got the young guys in the AFC battling. I think Green Bay is going to get (Tampa).”
Derrick: “Battle of bays, but it’s two different extremes. I think Tom Brady, it won’t effect him too much, but I think it might effect some of the others. But that one I think just comes down to the defense — who can make some plays, who can control the run. From what I’ve seen so far in all the playoff games is that the team that can run the ball is the team that wins.
“I think Green Bay will probably squeak it out, and it probably depends on how good Patrick Mahomes feels on the other one. If he’s up and running 100 percent, I think the Chiefs are hard to stop because they can spread it out, and run the ball. They’ve got a complete package on offense and their defense is good enough… They’re just asking their defense to make two stops and they can score the rest of the time.”
Hidalgo: “If I’m putting money on somebody, if Pat Mahomes is healthy, I’m probably putting it on the Chiefs.
“I haven’t watched enough of (the Buccaneers and Packers). If I were putting money down, I’d probably say the Packers, but I think God likes a good storyline, and there’s something about Tom Brady, it is what it is, but I think the Packers will probably win that game.”
Who would you prefer to see play in the Super Bowl?
Pender: “I would like to see Tampa Bay in there, and if Tampa Bay is in there, even though I like Kansas City, I would like to see Tampa win it, just because of the Tom Brady factor.”
Derrick: “I think it will come down to the Packers and the Chiefs, but honestly, I’d love to see the Bills win it — just to get the old hump off their back from never winning it four in a row. That would be a great success story because Josh Allen has done a great job coming in, and nobody really gave him any real recognition with those quarterbacks that he got drafted with… I think that’d be fun to watch if the Bills were to pull it off.”
Hidalgo: “What I really want to see happen is for Tom Brady to beat the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl as God’s ultimate ‘screw you’ to the city of Buffalo. They were never able to beat him when he was a Patriot, and now he’s going to keep them from winning an NFL championship. That would be funny and a fitting end to Tom Brady’s career.”