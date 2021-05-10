An unforgiving schedule and a late-season emergence of a third starter are major components of the formula that has the Terrors’ baseball program set to compete in the Elite 8 for the first time in more than three decades.
Glynn Academy will play a doubleheader against an Allatoona team ranked No. 1 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps. First pitch in Game 1 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The Terrors haven’t been one of the final eight teams remaining in the hunt for a GHSA state title since 1990, but head coach Trent Mongero’s steadying presence has the program on the precipice of its first championship in nearly half a century.
A two-time Georgia Coach of the Year with more than 25 seasons head coaching experience, Mongero built a non-region schedule that would challenge his team at the cost of a few wins to his ledger.
According to MaxPreps, Glynn Academy has had the strongest strength of schedule of any team in the state, and Mongero feels that gauntlet was crucial in preparing the Terrors for their current run.
“It is one of the principles that I have felt comfortable with as a head coach, taking some bumps early on in the year, maybe even midyear, to just try to expose your weaknesses, find out what your strengths are, show the guys they’re capable of competing with anybody, literally,” Mongero said. “Then they get to the playoffs, and you can look them in the eye and say, ‘You’re not going to see anybody any better that what you saw earlier in the year.’ That’s reassuring.
“That’s just the way competition is. When you put yourself up against the best, it’s just going to make you tougher.”
Despite the difficult slate, Glynn finished the regular season 17-11 and as the No. 2 seed in Region 2-6A. But more importantly, the Terrors found themselves answers to questions regarding the rotation after preseason injuries to Brady Davis and John Wise Long.
As it turns out, the pieces were already on the team, patiently awaiting their opportunity. Shaun Munoz and Tom Echols had breakouts on the mound, making for a strong trio of Terrors when combined with Blake Wood, all three of which were named to the all-region first team.
“Throughout the regular season, we were early on trying to find the mix with the injuries, just to see who was going to emerge as the top three, who was going to be the reliever, and all that,” Mongero said. “Of course, we never saw Shaun as a starter — we saw him as a pure reliever, and we moved him into a starting role just out of sheer lack of depth with the injuries.”
Wood had another solid year with a 3.02 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 48.2 innings, while Munoz has developed into one of the most difficult to hit pitchers in the state, having pitched 57 innings over the regular season, crafting a 1.59 ERA and 0.89 WHIP while striking out 67 and walking just 16 batters.
Echols has become a pleasant surprise as the Terrors’ third pitcher, going 38.2 innings in the regular season with a 2.89 ERA and 1.62 WHIP after taking a hold of the spot midway through the year.
“Tom really emerged as a reliable arm in the South Effingham series in which we swept them,” Mongero said. “Game 3, he pitched and really had his best outing of the year, and showed command of his pitches. We really walked away from that game with not only a victory, but a real sense of confidence that he was going to be one of the main three guys in our rotation.”
The three have combined to pitch each of the 26 innings Glynn Academy has played in the postseason. The extended pitch count of 120 in the playoffs have allowed the Terrors to open series’ with Echols, turn to Wood in Game 2, and use Munoz as a fireman reliever putting out any immediate fires.
It’s worked thus far with Echols holding a 2.50 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 10 postseason innings. Wood has a 3.81 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 7.1 innings, and Munoz has a 1.61 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 8.2 innings.
Glynn has swept its first two series against Grovetown and Westlake, but if it gets to the decisive rubber game, Munoz would likely take the start with Echols and Wood providing relief.
There’s a very good chance all three will be called upon against Allatoona, and each will need to have some of their best outings of the season if Glynn is to advance.
“There’s no secret right now, when you get into the Elite 8 or past, you have to play really well every game,” Mongero said. “There’s no room for bad games, and if you don’t have a great game, you have to immediately rebound with a top performance. There’s just no room for slip up right now, and the guys know that.
“Our best players have to play their best when we need them, but like I tell them all the time, all we expect them to do is compete. Truly just compete — pitch by pitch, inning by inning, whether it’s at the plate, on the mound or in the field.”