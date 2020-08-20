McIntosh County Academy is once again set to play it’s toughest games to open the football season.
Coming off a 5-6 campaign that saw the Buccaneers face off against three teams from larger classifications than the Class A-Public program, MCA will travel to Glynn County Stadium in consecutive weeks for matchups against Glynn Academy and Brunswick High beginning Sept. 4.
“It helped us last year,” said McIntosh head coach Bradley Warren. “It helped us a lot. Maybe we’re a little more prepared right now, knowing the systems.”
On one hand, having the same coach for two consecutive seasons for the first time since 2015-16 should help MCA get out to a quicker start than in previous years. On the other, the Bucs, like every other team in the state, will be coming off an abbreviated offseason caused by the coronavirus.
But the virus has not been a problem for MCA since the Georgia High School Association allowed teams to begin conditioning workouts June 8. The Buccaneers have not needed to stop practice at any point over the past two and a half months.
“We’ve done a good job as a community keeping our kids safe, so I feel good about that,” Warren said. “Being in a small community has kind of been an advantage right now.”
The pandemic has slightly affected the number of new players coming out to play football for the Bucs this season.
Fewer rising freshmen joined than a year ago, but the difference has been made up by gaining a few new upperclassmen.
“I haven’t had a lot of trouble with varsity kids this year,” Warren said. “Younger kids, some of their parents are a little bit scared of COVID.
“So the younger kids’ numbers are a little bit down — older kids (are) up.”
McIntosh County Academy’s turnaround season likely explains the program’s growing buzz among students.
Last season, Warren took over a team that was 4-15 over the past two years. Warren was the fourth head coach in as many years for the Class of 2020.
But after opening the season with losses to Pierce County and Brunswick by a combined score of 83-7, MCA won five of its final eight regular-season games to secure its first playoff berth since 2016.
This upcoming season could follow a similar path.
McIntosh will be heavy underdogs on the road versus Region 2-6A programs Glynn Academy and Brunswick the first two weeks before finally fighting in its weight class Sept. 25 against Charlton County. The Region 2-A Indians are coming off their worst season since 1985, but a road game in The Swamp of Folkston is always a challenge.
Now a member of a nine-team Region 3-A following realignment, the Buccaneers begin the “second season” on the road against Bryan County. McIntosh County Academy’s home opener at The Ship is set for Oct. 9 against Claxton.