It is easy to feel trapped in one’s hometown. Brunswick natives and current NFLers Tracy Walker and DeeJay Dallas want to provide a pathway for young athletes.
To that goal, Walker and Dallas have teamed with Explosive Sports Training to host the inaugural “Out Da Mudd” football camp at Glynn County Stadium on Saturday from 5-9 p.m.
“It’s hard to make it out of a little town like Brunswick,” Walker said on a podcast with WSAV. “For us, to have so many talented players to have already been before us, I feel like it’s a blessing for us to be in the position we’re in.
“This is our way to give back to our community, and to inspire the kids to show them you can make it out. We did it, why can’t you?”
Walker, a Brunswick High standout, played his college ball for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns before being selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In three NFL seasons at safety, Walker has compiled 201 total tackles, 14 defensed passes and two interceptions.
Dallas chose to play for the Miami Hurricanes after graduating from Glynn Academy, and he went on to be selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. His rookie season saw the running back rush for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Both players are certified celebrities in the Golden Isles despite coming from their own humble beginnings. Aware of how it felt to want for something growing up, the two decided to hold a camp in their hometown free of charge to any middle school or high school football players.
“When we really went into this whole thing, me, (Explosive Sports Training trainer Calvin Wilson) and Tracy just sat down and we just said, ‘What’s the best way to get the most kids here and the most kids the opportunity to learn? But not only learn, but to get exposure,’” Dallas said on the podcast. “Yeah, you go to other camps, and you go to college camps or whatever, but our big thing was make it available to everybody, so everybody gets an equal shot at exposure.
“Once you get to the camp, it’s on you, but we really tried to do our part in allowing kids, and allowing parents that may be struggling.”
Players ages 12 and under will participate in group circuits designed to introduce the game in a camp setting while players graduating in classes from 2022-27 will compete in 1-on-1s, half skeleton drills, 7-on-7s and an offensive vs. defensive linemen challenge meant to showcase the talent the area has to offer.
There were not similar exhibitions in the area during Walker and Dallas’ prep careers. But after clearing the way through the forest, they are hoping to set others on the path.
“These are two different types of athletes,” Wilson said. “They’re more about others than they are about themselves. They’ve led by example. No one has ever given them anything…
These are two guys who care about their community, and not just Brunswick, they care about the 912 area. We always talk about 912, how important it is, and how overlooked we are. We’re in the corner of the state that nobody really pays attention to, but these guys are looking back, reaching a hand out, and trying to give all their knowledge.”