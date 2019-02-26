The Orlando Apollos football team is considered among the best in the new Alliance of American Football league.
The team has the league’s most recognizable head coach in Steve Spurrier, an unblemished 3-0 record, good TV ratings, and a promising corps of athletes with aspirations of playing in the NFL some day.
What the team lacked, however, was the ability to provide worker’s compensation for players because the fledgling league is unable to get health insurance for every team. The state of Florida doesn’t consider professional athletes as employees, creating a dilemma.
The NBA, NFL, hockey and major league baseball all have insurance that covers every team, so the state lines don’t matter to them.
The team's solution was found in Camden County, about 180 away from Central Florida where the Apollos play home games. Players will spend 36 days practicing in Kingsland at Camden County High School to take advantage of a Georgia law that enables the team to get worker’s compensation insurance for players, under the condition at least 51 percent of its practices are held in the state.
The team will stay in Jacksonville, Fla. and players will take a 50-minute bus ride to the school for workouts and practices.
In a phone interview Monday, team general manager Tim Ruskell said Camden High was identified as a potential practice site because of the location just across the Florida state line and the quality facilities available there.
“Some of our coaches recruited Camden County players during their college days,” he said. “It made sense on a bunch of levels.”
As part of the agreement, which also includes financial compensation, the Orlando team has made some improvements to the locker room and training facility at the high school including new a new washer and dryer and cosmetic changes.
Camden County schools athletic director Welton Coffey said the Orlando players arrived at the high school on Sunday for their first workout in the school's state-of-the-art 10,000 square-foot weight room.
“We’ve got more than enough equipment to accommodate them,” Coffey said of meeting the team’s needs.
Team practices on the artificial turf field will be conducted Tuesday through Thursday, with a walk-through Friday before the teams flies from Jacksonville International Airport for away games on Saturdays. The practices will be held during school hours so they don’t interfere with students on campus.
“It won’t be a disruption to the school day,” he said.
Coffey said the team's request to use the facility was unexpected.
“It was something that dropped out of the sky,” he said. “There was a lot of discussion and dialogue to ensure we were on the same page.”
Before the agreement was reached, team officials wanted to tour the campus and Public Service Authority facilities to ensure they were satisfactory and met their needs.
Ruskell said the team plans to be part of the community, with some players and coaches possibly giving motivational speeches to the high school players during their time at the school. There are also plans to have a Camden County Appreciation Day at an Apollos home game this season to thank the community and new team fan base, he said.
Most practices will be closed to the public with the exception of media, but some public access will be offered sometime this season, Ruskell said.
The team will fly from Jacksonville International Airport to away games while they practice at Camden High and return to Jacksonville after the games.
Al Lunsford, the team’s director of communications, said it was helpful for the team to find a place to practice that meets the team’s needs so close to the state line.
“It’s a huge benefit,” he said. “We are so appreciative of everything the school has done."