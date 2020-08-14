A year ago, Jaden Dunham was an important, albeit fairly nondescript, reserve for a Brunswick High boys basketball team that went 19-10 en route to an appearance in the Class 6A state semifinals.
Now, coming off a breakout season that saw him crowned the Region 2-6A Player of the Year, the sky appears to be the limit for the 6-foot-7 standout after committing to Shorter University this week.
Stepping into the starting spot in the Pirates lineup left by the transfer of then-reigning region POY Joyful Hawkins, Dunham ensured Brunswick didn’t skip a beat, averaging 15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game while leading the program to 19 wins once again.
“His size, his hands, his versatility, they really stood out to me,” said Shorter head basketball coach Wade Anderson. “Plus, (Brunswick head coach Chris Turner) does a great job with players in his program and running things. I know that he has good kids. That’s just another huge thing that helps me out.”
Anderson actually first learned of Dunham while he was in the process of recruiting his cousin and former teammate Kelan Walker. While speaking about Walker, Turner mentioned Dunham as a player Anderson and the Hawks should keep an eye on the coming season.
It didn’t take long for Dunham to make good on Turner’s praise.
As the sudden focal point of the Pirates’ attack, Dunham closed in on 30 points a handful of times over the first couple of games of the season. One of his best performances of the season came against crosstown rival Glynn Academy when Dunham notched 25 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in a 62-59 victory.
“It all came at me so fast,” Dunham said of his expanded role. “Being the only experienced player on the team, I think I handled it well. My teammates backed me up and I had family to support me, keep me on the right path.”
Dunham’s ability to thrive with more pressure on him to perform caught the eye of colleges like Shorter.
“He had to step up,” Anderson said. “I’ve heard Joyful was a good player, but in order for them to have a good year, I think a lot was put onto Jaden, which speaks a lot to him too, to be able to be able to take that kind of pressure and to be able to play well with it.”
Shorter ramped up its pursuit of Dunham at the conclusion of the prep season — though the coronavirus pandemic has made the recruiting process different than in years past.
Dunham said there weren’t many people on campus in Rome when he and his parents met with Anderson on a visit to Shorter.
“It was kind of weird with the pandemic going around,” Dunham said. “I went to the school, but I couldn’t put on the uniform and all that, take pictures and stuff because the pandemic.”
But with Walker in his ear telling Dunham about the school and pitching him on the two helping to turnaround the basketball program, he was sold.
Although Shorter is just 8-76 overall and 3-57 against the Gulf South Conference in three seasons under Anderson, he feels the team is the deepest its been in his tenure. Last year, the Hawks started two sophomores and three freshmen, including Walker, most of the season.
Dunham’s versatility on both ends of the court could unlock Shorter’s five-out system.
“With the way he handles the ball, as far as being a passer, if we can bring a big out away from the basket, and allow him to be a passer out of that with guys cutting, and we’ve got a great shooting team, he’s going to be able to open up a lot of things for people — plus open up a lot of shots for him,” Anderson said. “If he can knock down shots from outside, and then he can bring his man out, he’ll be able to drive by with one or two dribbles and get to the basket.”
Moving from the post, where he spent a majority of his time at Brunswick, to the perimeter will surely take a bit of an adjustment for Dunham, but the GSC decided it will not play basketball until January, which should give him an opportunity to get into the gym and earn some minutes early as a freshman.
“They expect me to be a type of Kevin Durant,” Dunham said. “In high school, they had me as a post player, but they expect to change my game, put me on the perimeter and move like a guard.”