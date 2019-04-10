There’s still time to reserve a spot in the Marine Corp League’s 26th charity golf tournament that tees off Saturday at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.
The four-man scramble tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. on the Oleander Course at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.
The cost is $60 per player and $240 for a team of four and 50 percent of the proceeds are earmarked for Toys for Tots, a program that collects new, unwrapped toys to distribute to less fortunate children at Christmas.
Participating players will receive favor bags featuring golf towels, balls, and various Marine Corp materials for registering, as well as a lunch featuring burgers, baked beans, and coleslaw.
Mike Murphy Kia of Brunswick will also sponsor a hole-in-one contest for the chance to win a car. Additionally, a baseball signed by former MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright will be awarded to the winners of contest for the longest drive and closest to the pin.
A retired Federal Law Enforcement Training Center instructor and Commandant of Marine Corps League (MCL), Glynco Detachment 716, George Metz has organized the tournament as another way to give back to the children in the Golden Isles.
An active-duty Marine for 21 years, Metz became involved in the Marine’s Toys for Tots program, even serving as coordinator for a stretch just before and after leaving the service in 1989.
Metz has made appearances around Brunswick as a Christmas elf since 1976, two years later teaming up with “Santa” George McManus, to deliver gifts to organizations like the prekindergarten Head Start program and in 1992 he began organizing the charity golf tournament as another avenue for generating donations.
The Marine Corps League donated $1,500 to Toys for Tots last February.
Hole sponsorship opportunities are available for $100, and corporate sponsorships, which includes tournament entry for a four-person team, costs $500.
Funds leftover from the Toys for Tots donation is used throughout the year for various charitable donations to hurricane aid, veteran assistance, etc.
For more information, call (912)-506-5694.