The Buccaneers haven’t backed down from any challenge in the three seasons since head coach Bradley Warren returned to Darien to take over the program.

McIntosh County Academy is testing itself to open the season once again, beginning Friday when it welcomes Brunswick High and Long County to The Ship for a last-minute tuneup.

Prayer vigil held before federal sentencing

Two hours before a sentencing hearing began for the first of three men convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death, a group of clergy gathered across Gloucester Street to pray.