The track was jumping this past weekend at Brunswick High School.
Between an unofficial City Championship meet between the Brunswick and Glynn Academy track and field programs Friday, and the Golden Isles Collegiate Relays on Saturday, the sport was throughly exposed to fans and potential future competitors alike.
“it was amazing for us,” said Brunswick track and field coach Brian Edwards. “This is the second time ever we have had a college meet here at Brunswick High, and the exposure our kids received from the college coaches was amazing.
“Our kids getting the opportunity to see college athletes operate and perform, that was amazing, and then we formed great partnerships with schools… I think it worked well for everybody. Everybody benefitted from it.”
In the first course of the weekend, the Pirates and Terrors squared off for the third time this season. But for the first time, the crosstown rivals went one-on-one as the only programs in the meet.
Akeelah Bryan won the 100m dash (12.43), the high jump (4-08), and the long jump (16-06.5) while joining Tamaya Elkins, Coca Ramsey and Rihanna Smith to run the 4x100-meter relay in 51.46.
Smith also won the 200m dash in 27.02, beating out Terrors’ Kyra Page’s time of 28.68, while Elkins and Ramsey teamed up again — this time with Klarke Richardson and Ivion Johnson — to run the 4x200m relay in 2:08.58.
Elkins, along with Taylor Hankerson, Sydney Haywood and Johnson, went on to win the 4x400m relay in 4:37.32 over the Glynn team of Sophie Speirs, Elizabeth Garcia, Jaida Lawrence and Antajah Capers’ time of 4:51.32. Elkins won the triple jump with a distance of 32-09.5 as well.
The Brunswick girls also took first in the shot put, Shakaylan Pinkston recording a toss of 32-09.5, and discus with Shanyece Quick throwing 83-02. Vivan Lawless also cleared 8 feet on her pole vault.
Glynn Academy, on the other hand, swept the girls distance runs with Speirs taking the 400m dash in 1:06.75, Lexi Alberson winning the 800m run in 2:34.41, and Charley Podlesny coming out on top in the 1,600m run with a time of 6:12.70.
Akirria Mountain swept the hurdles for the Terrors as well, running the 100m in 17.92 and the 300m in 54.62, beating out the Pirates’ De’Nya Coleman’s time of 57.71 in the latter event.
Mirroring the girls’ competition, the Brunswick boys won both sprinting events — Zebulon Jackson topping Joshua Gibbons 11.03 to 11.17 in the 100m dash, and Derrick Smith out-running Tyrik Edwards 22.53 to 22.85 in the 200m dash — while Glynn won out the longer distances.
The Terrors’ Chris Neal won the 400m dash in 53.36 over the Pirates’ Daron Monroe’s time of 54.77, and Atticus Halley’s 2:02.30 won him the 800m run over Binh Nhien Do’s 2:06.52.
Glynn Academy took the top three places in the 1,600m run with Cole Alright’s time of 4:58.28 winning out over teammates Ashton Reinholz and Patrick Sapp.
The rivals split the hurdles — the Terrors’ Jakalie Burns taking the 110m in 15.08 and the Pirates’ Ivan Johnson winning the 300m in 42.30.
Brunswick’s A team won the 4x100 over Glynn’s A, 43.32 to 43.89, while the Terrors won the other two relays. Glynn Academy’s team of Tyrik Edwards, Zech Ellis, Dreshawn Stevens and Chris Neal ran the 4x200m relay in 1:37.25 to beat out Brunswick’s Jeremiah Butler, William Heck, Terry Mitchell, and Smith’s time of 1:40.44. Halley, Stevens, Neal and Tyson Rooks blew away the competition in the 4x400m relay, finishing in 3:45.10.
J’Shawn Towns won the discus throw for the Pirates with a distance of 120-01, topping Ellis’ 116-10 for the Terrors, but Ellis crushed the competition in the shot put, his throw of 49-02 beating out second-place Mathew Moore’s 43-05.5.
Glynn also took first in both the long jump and triple jump — Anthony Kirksey winning with distances of 20-08.5 and 44-09, respectively. Brunswick’s Alexander Salgado cleared 11-00.5 in the pole vault.
In the highly anticipated matchup between state high jump contenders, the Pirates’ Riyon Rankin matched his 7-foot jump of March 3 that still ranks as the highest jump by a prep athlete this year to beat out Rooks’ jump of 6-2.
The following day, six college track and field programs descended upon the venue for their own meet.
Host school Fort Valley State figured BHS was the perfect location for what could become a large annual event due to the great facilities and the setting near the beach.
Along with FVSU, teams from Edward Waters, Savannah State, Tallahassee Community College, Tuskegee and the University of South Carolina Beaufort traveled to the Golden Isles to give the community a look at some of the different four-year institutions that could be options for the athletes of the area.
Next year, there could be as many as 20 to 40 track and field teams in the invitational.
“I knew that had a great track program in the making here (at Brunswick High),” said Fort Valley State track and field coach Terry Rhodes. “We had already had two kids come from their program, and (Coach Edwards) has done a really good job of cultivating the high school program.
“Being around that kind of talent, and competing around it so they can see what our school has to offer (is beneficial). But also, we have a large alumni association here — a very active alumni association for Fort Valley State. The legendary (John Willis) was instrumental in changing the school colors of Brunswick to Fort Valley colors because he’s a Fort Valley alum. That was the main reason, the alumni base.”
Savannah State won both the men’s and women’s team competitions, beating out second-place Fort Valley State on both occasions.
On the men’s side, Savannah State topped Fort Valley State 113-102, but Brunswick high alumni Bashan Wesley did everything in his power to help the Wildcats.
Wesley, who graduated from BHS in 2018, won the long jump with a distance of 22-09.5, as well as the triple jump, which saw him leap 46-00.75 — obliterating the competition in both events. He also ran a leg in the 4x100m relay, which saw FVSU win in a time of 42.95.
“It’s a good experience to come back home and compete in front of the family and everybody else who watched me compete in high school here in Brunswick,” Wesley said.
It was a similar story in the women’s competition with Brunswick alumni D’Liyah Austell putting forth a strong performance in an effort to lift Fort Valley State, which finished 20 points shy of Savannah State’s meet-winning score of 112.
“It feels good to be back,” Austell said before her races. “I’m kind of glad my first meet is like a home meet. I’m surrounded by family, so it feels a little bit easier to ease into the college track lifestyle.”
Austell used the home-field advantage to her favor, winning the 100m dash by a hair with a time of 12.27 to second-places’ 12.28. The Fort Valley freshman also ran on the program’s 4x100m and 4x400m relays, as well as the sprint and distance medley relays.
The FVSU 4x400m relay team won its race in 4:36.69, while the 4x100m and sprint medley teams each finished second with times of 51.88 and 4:40.98, respectively.
When she wasn’t racing, Austell took the time to talk to prospective track and field competitors about her college experience thus far.
“Speaking with (former teammates), I can tell that they’re really happy for me,” Austell said. “A lot of them are thinking about doing track in college, so it’s nice to talk to them and let them know what to expect when they get to college, all the mental and physical things they need to prepare for in whatever school program they go to. It’s kind of like being a mentor.”