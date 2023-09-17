Going through 300 qualifying locations, 60 sub-regionals, and 10 regional locations for a chance to end up in Augusta, Sea Island Golf hosted eight new faces who get to turn their golf dreams into a reality.

Using all three phases of their golf games, competitors ranging from boys and girls ages 7-15 pursued their chances of reaching one of golf’s most famous courses.

Tags

More from this section

Y-Lift offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation

Y-Lift offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation

Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic surgery is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for over 20 years. Dr. Bowen and her staff take great pride in providing “whole person” rejuvenation treatments for their patients. Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery…

Y-Lift offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation (copy)

Y-Lift offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation (copy)

Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic surgery is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for over 20 years. Dr. Bowen and her staff take great pride in providing “whole person” rejuvenation treatments for their patients. Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery…

Mallery Street Café serves familiar cuisine, new flavors

Mallery Street Café serves familiar cuisine, new flavors

Anyone who’s lived on or visited St. Simons Island during the past almost 40 years has most likely eaten food created by Lance Williams. Williams, who began his career in the kitchen at Crab Trap, and has also worked at Crabdaddy’s, Coconut Willie’s, Spanky’s, CJs Pizza, Chelsea and Latitude 31.

Recommended for you