Winners of the PGA Tour of America’s Drive, chip Putt Regional Qualifier at Sea Island were top row, Madelyn Dickerson and Cameron Middleton; second row, Lily Wachter and Hudson Knapp; third row, Alyssa Sumulong and Jacob Thompson; bottom row, Ariel Collins and Jyden Sonnabend.
Going through 300 qualifying locations, 60 sub-regionals, and 10 regional locations for a chance to end up in Augusta, Sea Island Golf hosted eight new faces who get to turn their golf dreams into a reality.
Using all three phases of their golf games, competitors ranging from boys and girls ages 7-15 pursued their chances of reaching one of golf’s most famous courses.
