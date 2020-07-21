The Golden Isles Grizzlies have yet to bow down to any opponent during this 2020 season.
With one game left, the Grizzlies are aiming to make history as they play the Central Florida Bulls on Saturday at Lanier Field.
The Grizzlies demolished Jacksonville on July 11, 54-8, to win the NFC Conference Championship.
Jeremy Small got things rocking for the Grizzlies against the Blackhawks with a 65-yard fumble return. At the half, it was 16-8 after Stephen Prevatt scored a touchdown.
The Grizzlies finished the game with 350 yards of total offense and six touchdowns – they were on quite the mission to get to the Super Bowl.
Frank Demery led the defense, yet again, as he caused a sack and recorded a fumble recovery. As a whole unit, they finished with eight sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles – including two returns for scores – and five pass deflections.
Assistant coach Michael Willis said the Grizzlies finished as the top defense in the UFL holding teams to 4.5 points per game. They allowed 40 total points in nine games – the offense giving up 12 of them by miscues.
“The big difference this year was turnovers,” Willis said. “Head Coach Shawn Brown felt the team’s defense stuck with the plan all year and executed very well. When we are locked in, we can dominate a game, and the offense always capitalizes on the opponent’s mistakes.”
“Sometimes we may start slow, but normally after back to back timeouts, the fire starts and after an offensive score or defensive getting a turnover that Diesel engine in the team gets to rolling. It’s hard to stop it until the end of the game.”
This team is such a tight-knit group, and that’s one of the reasons they’ve been successful.
“To be honest, we are a close family-oriented group. We have our squabbles, but we are on one mission at the end of the day to win big and dominate,” Willis said. “One game at a time, one quarter at a time, play hard and dominate as you respect your opponent.”
I am my brother’s keeper is the Grizzlies motto, and this group lives by that. It isn’t surprising that this team has done so well.
Willis said they must keep that kind of mindset if they want to win on Saturday.
“They must keep their eye on their goal — winning a Universal Football League championship,” Willis said. “We would be the first Georgia team to win a Florida Football League. Bringing it back home to the “Wick” would be great for the City of Brunswick.”
It’s the third year as a team for the Grizzlies, and they’re taking the Florida Football League by storm. Willis said this team has made significant strides in three years, with bigger things ahead.
There is one game left, and the only team standing in the way of the Grizzlies’ first title is the Central Florida Bulls.
“We’ve got to stay mentally focus on the goal and play hard and physical like the well-coached team we’ve been all year,” Willis said. “I said it before with the core group we have had for the last two years, along with the newcomers, I honestly think when we all step on the field, we believe nobody can beat us, but ourselves. If we take care of our assignments and the given opportunities during a game, we will win the UFL Championship.”
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Lanier Field. There is also the Change of Guard game before the Championship game at 4 p.m. as the Gators and Steelers play. Admission is $10 per game.