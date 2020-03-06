Glynn Academy is just one game away from capturing the first state championship in the history of the girls basketball program.
It’ll need to contend with a big, talented Forest Park team today in the Macon Centreplex to do so. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.
The Terrors enter the contest playing their best ball of the season as the winners of 14 straight, and they’ve upped their game in the GHSA state playoffs, where they’ve beaten their four opponents by an average margin of more than 20 points per game.
But Forest Park has been nearly just as hot, winning 15 of its last 16 games — the lone loss coming against Lovejoy in overtime of the Region 4-6A championship game — and beating its playoff adversaries by an average of 26 points.
“They’re a team with a lot of size, they have a lot of depth within the team,” said Glynn Academy girls head coach Sharnesha Smith. “They want to pressure you a lot, just one of those teams that play like most Atlanta teams do.
“They have a few pieces, a lot of kids that do a lot of things. They’re pretty much a good, well-rounded team.”
Forest Park has seven players on its roster that have played at least 28 of its 32 games and averaged five points per game or more, and an eighth that was just shy of that mark at 4.8. By comparison, Glynn Academy has just three players averaging more than five points — Zoesha Smith, Talia Hamilton, and La’Trinity Best.
However, for the depth the Panthers deploy, there is still a clear alpha in their offensive ecosystem: Sania Feagin. The 6-foot-4 junior averages 17.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while providing 3.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game on the defensive end.
“My team has to realize that we have to limit her touches as much as possible,” Coach Smith said. “Good players, you won’t be able to completely stop them, but you just have to limit what they do. If you limit what she does, then you can’t let people around her have a career night.”
The Terrors could be uniquely equipped to deal with Feaign though. There aren’t many teams that can turn to an uber-athletic 6-1 standout like Zoesha Smith, who is averaging a robust 21.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists in her own right with 2.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.
Zoesha Smith has been even better in the playoffs as well, raising her averages to 30.2 points and 15 rebounds over the past four contests.
“I feel like the post that she’s against, is not really as mobile as Zoesha is,” Coach Smith said. “Zoesha is pretty much a guard, and a chance this kid here is a guard so it should be an interesting matchup, but I feel like we have a good game plan ready. If we do our part defensively, we’ll be able to take care of business.”
Offensively, Glynn Academy will need to get off to a quicker start than it did in the first half of its semifinal against Langston Hughes. The Terrors led just 24-20 at halftime before exploding for 35 points in the second half, but Coach Smith felt the adjustment was as simple as settling down, taking good shots, and moving the ball like the team normally does.
Forest Park will likely look to make the Glynn ball handlers uncomfortable early, and follow a similar defensive game plan as most to face the Terrors before them by packing the paint and trying to take away easy baskets from Zoesha Smith.
The Terrors have seen the game plan all season — they just have to defeat it one more time.
“Forest Park is a team that’s going to pressure you,” Coach Smith said. “I think they’re going to pressure us. I believe they’re going to pay a lot of attention to Zoesha. I think they’re going to show a lot of pressure on our point guard.
“I think anything anybody can do, we’ve seen all season long. So we’ve prepared for it all.”