For the second consecutive year, the No. 1 seeded Glynn Academy boys soccer program will be playing in the Elite Eight.
This time its drastically different though as Glynn Academy (19-1, 11-1) has the benefit of the doubt of being the higher seed with No. 4 seeded Johns Creek (16-3-1, 3-3) coming to Glynn County Stadium tonight for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
“It’s really nice to not have to worry about travel plans and having to get on a bus and all the other things that go along with making a trip,” said coach Bobby Brockman. “That trip to Dalton last year was almost like going to Tennessee, it is way up in North Georgia. It’s really nice not to have to worry about all that stuff.”
Embarking on a playoff run that has brought forth exciting finishes, Glynn Academy has taken down the likes of Lee County (3-0) and Dunwoody (3-1), but it’s Johns Creek that Brockman highlights as the best group of soccer players the teams faced.
“They are very good, they are going to be the best team we have faced so far,” Brockman said. “I thought athletically Dunwoody was probably a little more athletic than Johns Creek. Johns Creek has overall better soccer players, they will be the best team we have faced so far.”
Finishing fourth in Region 7-6A, Johns Creek pulled off the upset victories over No. 1 seeded Lanier (2-1) and No. 3 seeded Etowah (4-0) to take on a Glynn Academy.
In the 3-1 win over Dunwoody, Brockman saw a few key players pick up injuries. Losing right back Allan Lovein late in the first half after a challenge by a Dunwoody player forced Lovein out of the game with an ankle injury. Brockman also had to replace Caleb Faulk in net with a hand injury — Faulk returned as a midfielder with his fingers taped. In the second half, John William Barbee and Thomas Mitchell came off for brief periods after late challenges seemed to have depleted the Terrors’ backline.
Brockman said the physical nature of play that came out of the Dunwoody game was by far the most physical of the season, as it took a lot out of his team. But, he knows that at this point in the season, the team will still come out strong as he makes changes around the field. One of those changes is sophomore center-back, Jake Harrison.
“Jake made that transition before the Grovetown game and did a really good job,” Brockman said. “He’s a sophomore, but he’s really stepped up his game and looks real comfortable back there. Really pleased with his development. He started all the JV games and never really started a varsity game until near the end of the season when we had Grovetown.”
Plugging in place as the center back partnership with Keller Lopez, Harrison’s ability to be comfortable in the defense has allowed Brockman to move John William Barbee around the field.
Still having his midfield and attack fully available, Brockman has seen stuff on film that can allow Harrison Lee and Jonas Coyle to build attacks to punish Johns Creek.
“(Johns Creek) are very technical and they like to move their outside backs forward like we do,” Brockman said. “Hopefully, we will be able to exploit some of that. They also run a formation that we have been really successful against in the past. Again, they will be the best soccer players we have faced all season.”