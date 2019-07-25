On Saturday, 912 Sports Connection held its fifth annual media day at the Glynn County Athletic Center at Glynn County Stadium.
More than a dozen coaches from around south Georgia made an appearance to speak about the upcoming 2019-20 football season.
Each day this week, The News will highlight what to expect from teams around the area.
2019 OPPONENTS
Not only were the Golden Isles’ local football teams in attendance at 912 Sports Connection’s media day, but so too were some of the teams they’ll face off against this season.
While a few of the programs will have a new head coach or a turned over roster, each should present a unique challenge on the gridiron.
BRANTLEY COUNTY
The Blue Herons are coming off a disappointing 2-8 campaign, but second-year head coach Geoff Cannon was optimistic about getting the program back on track when he spoke at media day.
Brantley County has recorded just six winning seasons since 2000 and it’s 24-45 in eight seasons since moving to Class 3A.
However, with 24 seniors on the roster, the Blue Herons might present more of a challenge than in recent seasons.
McIntosh County Academy is scheduled to travel to Nahunta on Oct. 4 for a contest against Brantley County, where the Buccaneers will be looking at getting back to the winning side of a series that dates back to 1982.
The Blue Herons snapped a six-game losing streak against the Buccaneers with a 21-7 victory in Darien last season.
Bradson Bowers will return at quarterback for Brantley County after passing for 1,246 yards and seven touchdowns to four interceptions as a junior. He completed 9-of-13 passes for 125 yards with an interception in the win over McIntosh.
Cannon believes his team has improved up front and that it’ll be big and strong in the trenches, which could be an issue for a Buccaneers team that was out-gained on the ground 280-34 in the last meeting against the Blue Herons.
COFFEE
Coming out of the rugged Region 1-6A to win six playoff games the past two years, including an appearance in the state championship game, Coffee should provide quite the litmus test for Brunswick High in the season opener.
The Trojans beat the Pirates 20-7 in Douglas a year ago, and they’ll bring back dual-threat quarterback A.J. Wilkerson, who passed for 1,207 yards and rushed for 589 more while tallying 20 total touchdowns as a sophomore.
Brunswick was able to hold Wilkerson in check in the last meeting to the tune of 44 yards on 3-of-8 passing and 53 yards on the ground, but he scored one of Coffee’s three rushing touchdowns.
The Pirates didn’t have much success stopping the run, as they gave up 253 rushing yards at 7.4 yards per carry, and it won’t get any easier as the Trojans’ leading rusher, Jordan Killiebrew, and spark plug Antonio Dawson return for their senior seasons.
Killebrew rushed for 102 of his team-high 652 yards against Brunswick, while Coffee defensive coordinator Randy Garrett called Dawson “pound for pound” the best player in the state.
The only player remaining on the team to play in the Trojans’ state title game in 2017, Dawson rushed for 431 yards and seven touchdowns last season to go along with 20 catches for 277 yards and two more scores.
Brunswick will have to limit Coffee on the ground and contain Dawson, who Garrett referred to as the “Darren Sproles of high school football,” to start its season with a win.
PIERCE COUNTY
Pierce County was a single game from making its first appearance in a state title game last season. McIntosh County Academy will be the first team to face off against the Class 3A semifinalists when the programs kickoff the season on Aug. 23.
The Bears rolled past the Buccaneers 48-14 in Darien a year ago, kicking off a streak of 13 consecutive victories that would carry Pierce to the semifinal round.
And although former head coach Jason Strickland took another job, the Bears still have the of talent in place to make another run under first-year coach Ryan Herring.
It’ll be Herring’s first season coaching in Georgia, but he accumulated a 96-52 record over 13 years in Alabama — the last six at Oxford, where he won 10 or more games each of the last three seasons.
Herring will retain the services of quarterback Jermaine Brewton, who enters his junior season already with two years of starting experience under his belt. The 6-foot, 185-pound signal caller completed 4-of-8 passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns in the opener last season to kick off a sophomore campaign that saw him throw for 1,914 yards and 21 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
Under Herring, Pierce will operate from the spread wing, with senior offensive lineman Jake Smith working to control the line of scrimmage up front. Defensively, the Bears will work from a 3-4 base.
WARE COUNTY
The Golden Isles won’t be able to escape Jason Strickland though. In April, the former Pierce County head coach took over at Ware County, where he’ll host Glynn Academy on Sept. 27 in his inaugural season.
With a 99-39-1 overall record and four region titles in 12 seasons with three different programs, Strickland has proven adept at quickly building quality contenders, but he won’t have far to go to do the same at Ware County.
At media day, Strickland praised the foundation former Ware head coach Franklin Stephens built over five seasons, concluding with an 8-4 record and a second round appearance in the Class 5A state playoffs last year. Strickland’s goal is simply for the team to take another step.
In last year’s meeting against Glynn Academy, Ware County walked away from Glynn County Stadium with a 26-6 victory on the strength of a defense that held the Terrors to just five first downs and 73 yards of total offense.
Freshman quarterback Thomas Castellanos recorded more than 2,000 yards of offense and 25 touchdowns last season, and though the Terrors did a better job of anyone in taking away his running game with just nine yards on 11 carries, the young signal caller had his most efficient game through the air by completing 70 percent of his passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.
Both Ware and Glynn have attempted to build a non-region schedule that will prepare its respective programs for the stretch run, and both should get exactly what they’re looking for.
WAYNE COUNTY
With 11 players joining third-year head coach Ken Cribb in attendance at the new Glynn County Athletic Center, the Yellow Jackets had the largest contingent at media day.
Cribb has had tremendous success in his two years at Wayne County, where he is 20-3 overall with a pair of region championships. In fact, the Yellow Jackets have won nine or more games in each of the last two seasons after accomplishing the feat just 14 times over the program’s first 95 years of existence.
Wayne County went undefeated in the regular season a year ago, including a rare win over Glynn Academy 29-14. It was just the Yellow Jackets’ 34th victory in 86 meetings between the programs.
The Sept. 20 matchup at Glynn County Stadium will likely look much different as Wayne attempts to replicate last year’s success despite graduating 33 players, including leading rusher MJ Fuller, leading receiver Ashby Cribb, and leading tackler Hunter Scott.
The Yellow Jackets also lost an interior defensive lineman to a discipline issue, and four-star offensive lineman Weston Franklin, who transferred to IMG Academy.