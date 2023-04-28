The Mariners inched closer to clinching the Sun Conference regular-season championship Friday.
No. 21 Coastal Georgia (36-10, 20-3) took care of business in a series-opening doubleheader against Keiser (23-20, 12-11), winning 6-0, 2-0 to remain in sole possession of first place in conference play.
Coastal entered the final series before the postseason with a one-game lead over No. 16 Southeastern, which won the head-to-head between the two programs this season. A Coastal sweep of the three-game set against Keiser would guarantee the Mariners the second regular-season conference crown in program history regardless of what happens elsewhere in the Sun Conference.
Knowing what is at stake this weekend, Coastal Georgia locked in on defense and in the circle to handle Keiser in both legs of the doubleheader.
“We came here to get two wins, take them one game at a time,” said Coastal head coach Mike Minick. “Both pitchers pitched fantastic, the defense was great. Our hitting wasn’t very good today, but maybe it will break loose tomorrow.”
Game 1 saw the Mariners turn to ace Hayley Dickerson, who tossed her eighth complete-game shutout of the season despite dealing with some control issues. Dickerson walked five batters and uncorked a wild pitch, but she was at her best with runners in scoring positions.
The Seahawks’ first two batters of the second inning reached, and they loaded the bases with one out, but Keiser came up empty on the scoreboard when Dickerson punched out two straight to escape the frame unharmed.
An inning later, a Keiser had two more runners in scoring position with two outs when a fly ball to centerfield died in the glove of Melani Jones. Over the next two innings, the Seahawks would strand three more runners in scoring position against Dickerson.
But Coastal Georgia had its own relative struggles in plating runs.
The Mariners took a 1-0 lead on Sarah Thinger’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the second, and they extended the advantage to two when Rori Rhodes scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of McCall Maret in the fifth inning, but Coastal left eight other runners on base through five innings.
Still holding onto a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth, Coastal Georgia added some insurance in the form of a massive three-run home run from Bryce Peacock. MacKenzie Kagee followed with a solo shot of her own in the ensuing at-bat to add to what was an insurmountable advantage.
After hitting the dagger home run in the early game, Peacock started Game 2 of the doubleheader in the circle, where she continued to steer the Mariners towards the conference’s regular-season crown.
Peacock was perfect through 3 2/3 innings of a scoreless game until Keiser finally broke through with a single. Even when the Seahawks proceeded to load the bags, she escaped the frame unscathed with a pop-up to second base.
Coastal Georgia rewarded Peacock’s efforts in the bottom half of the inning when Zoe Johnston-Hadaway set the table with a one-out base hit, advanced to second on a single by Melani Jones, and scored the first run of the game on a ball that squirted through the left side of the infield off the bat of Maret.
An inning later, Peacock aided her own cause. With Sarah Thinger on second base, Peacock put a bouncing ground ball into play and beating the throw to first. Keiser’s attempt to cut Peacock down resulted in an errant throw past the first baseman, which allowed Thinger the real estate she needed to round third and race home for a 2-0 lead.
That would be all the cushion Peacock needed to closeout the contest. She finished with eight strikeouts to just five hits and one walk over seven innings in addition to her 4-for-6 day at the plate with four RBIs.
“She’s had an MVP type year,” Minick said. “When they give out the conference awards next week, she’ll definitely be one of the players with a chance to be conference player of the year. She’s definitely right there in the conversation, so should make sure to have one more good game tomorrow before they start voting on all that stuff.”
Coastal Georgia will host its regular-season finale, and senior day game, against Keiser on Saturday at 10 a.m.