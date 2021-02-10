On senior night at Brunswick High, the Statesboro girls and boys showed why they are the favorite in Region 2-6A.
Both Blue Devils squads turned up the heat in the second half to to run away with a pair of wins in the regular season finale Tuesday at Brunswick Square Garden.
Statesboro girls 58
Brunswick High 40
The two first-round byes in the region tournament had already been decided entering the matchup of the top 2 seeds, but neither program was willing to give up the potential psychological edge without a fight in the rematch between the Blue Devils (19-0, 12-0) and Pirates (17-4, 8-3).
Seeking revenge for a 45-39 defeat at the hands of Statesboro on the road Jan. 15, Brunswick got off to a much better start than it did in the first game, when it fell behind 13-3 to open the contest.
The Pirates led midway through the opening period until Alexis Ward knocked down two of the four 3s she’d make in the game to give the Blue Devils their first lead at 8-5. Brunswick rallied back in the second to go up 15-14 following a personal 5-0 run from Makaila Brown, and it’d push its advantage back to four before Statesboro jumped back in front once more on another pair of 3s.
An 8-0 run to end the first half put the Blue Devils up four heading into the locker rooms — far from an insurmountable deficit, but ultimately dispiriting for a Pirates team that had the opportunity to build a comfortable lead.
“We just missed too many layups and free throws,” Brunswick girls head coach Maria Mangram said after the game. “We have the opportunities, and we just blow it. I teach my team, yes, basketball is basketball, but high school basketball is nothing but layups and free throws. If you can semi master that, you’ll be successful.
“We’ve been missing free throws and layups all year, but against a good team, you can’t do that because it will really stick out. At halftime, we missed 12 layups, so we should have been up 20 points at halftime, but because we didn’t capitalize and do what we were supposed to do, we were down four.”
Brunswick was just 6-of-14 from the free throw line compared to 5-of-6 for Statesboro. A beautiful pass made to a Pirate, only to miss a layup at the halftime buzzer, was the perfect representation of the team’s night.
In the second half, each time the Pirates looked to rally, they proceeded to shoot themselves in the foot, allowing the Blue Devils to respond.
Six of Statesboro’s first nine points in the third quarter came on second-chance opportunities following an offensive rebound, while on the other end, Brunswick was often one-and-done with the ball.
The Pirates were also unselfish to a fault at times, passing up a shot attempt or driving lane to swing the ball into a less advantageous position.
Ultimately, Mangram felt her team didn’t value each possession the way it should have in an attempt to play uptempo.
The tempo also worked against Brunswick at times. The Pirates whittled the deficit down to four midway through the third quarter, until a quick 8-0 run put the Blue Devils up double digits heading into the final period.
Brunswick made one final push when it shifted into its full court pressure and forced a couple of turnovers in the backcourt to generate some easy baskets, but trailing by five with more than four minutes remaining, the Pirates were unable to get enough stops down the stretch.
“We were right there with them the entire time until the fourth quarter, where they scored 20 points to our 12, and we were already behind,” Mangram said. “Like I told them, we couldn’t trade baskets because we were going to lose, but we played in spurts. We had good moments during the game, and then it went to, ‘Is this the same team that’s out there?’
“Yeah, we’re going to take this one like grown women in the eye because clearly they beat us by 18, but it’s nothing to hang your head about because we’re still where we need to be.”
The Pirates’ three previous losses had come by a combined 14 points.
Not that Brunswick needed any motivation for a potential rematch against Statesboro in the Region 2-6A championship game, but the Blue Devils gave the Pirates something to remember to close the regular season.
Down 16 with five seconds remaining, Brunswick tossed a lazy inbounds pass underneath its basket, which was deflected. A Statesboro player caught up to the ball and dribbled into a mid-range jumper as the buzzer sounded as all five Brunswick players remained in the backcourt.
“I kind of got all over my team about that because we’re not quitters and we don’t quit,” Mangram said. “And that was a sign of quitting and showing that you don’t have a love for the game because if you have a love for the game, you won’t do those kinds of things.
“That definitely was the first thing we talked about when I walked in there. I told them I better never see them do that again because you don’t lay down. You play to the buzzer.”
The Brunswick girls will open their region tournament run Monday at Statesboro in a 6 p.m. tipoff against the winner of Richmond Hill and South Effingham’s first-round matchup.
Statesboro boys 64
Brunswick High 48
The Pirates’ struggles against Region 2-6A foes continued Tuesday against the top-seeded Blue Devils.
A perfect 9-0 against non-region opponents, Brunswick (14-7, 5-7) dropped its seventh game against region rivals this season in a wire-to-wire victory for Statesboro (18-2, 11-1).
Brunswick trailed 11-1 before Kam Towns scored the first bucket for the Pirates on a putback with fewer than two minutes remaining in the opening period, and the team managed just 17 points over the first 20 minutes of game time.
Most of the Pirates’ attempts early came on contested jump shots or drives into a crowded paint.
“We’ve had an issue with bad shots,” said Brunswick boys head coach Chris Turner. “Our shot selection has not been the best. We haven’t played together as a team the way we have in the past, but most of it is just shot selection.”
Previous iterations of the Pirates have had an inside presence in the form of Jaden Dunham, Joyful Hawkins and Kymani Dunham to draw defenders into the paint and open up room for guards to work on the perimeter. Without a big of that caliber on the roster, Brunswick has to put forth the extra effort to get to the rim for smart shots on offense while cutting off penetration on the defensive end.
Brunswick hasn’t been able to do either with consistency over the past four weeks, dropping six of its last nine games heading into a matchup against crosstown rival Glynn Academy in the first round of the Region 2-6A Tournament on Friday at The Glass Palace.
“It’s kind of been a disappointment on the defensive side,” Turner said. “That’s one thing we’re going to have to do is have a really good defensive effort against Glynn, and we’ve got to find a way to put the ball in the hoop…
“We’re trying to get these kids ready to play in the one that really matters, and that’s Friday.”
Statesboro scored 40 points over the final two quarters while it took Brunswick nearly 38 minutes of game time to cross the 40-point threshold. Towns led the Pirates with 20 points — the senior is averaging 16.25 points over the past four games — while Tyrease Jones and Xavier Bean chipped in 10 apiece.
The Pirates had lost just four region games the past three seasons combined before finishing the regular season with seven region losses this year.
But Turner is hoping his team can turn the adversity they’ve faced recently into a learning experience moving forward.
“Once you get knocked down, do you stay down?” Turner asked. “Of course, my motto is to get up and get better every day that ends in ‘Y.’ That’s the way I’ve always been.”