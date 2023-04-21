Caleb Surratt had come close to scoring a major win on St. Simons Island in recent years, but up until Friday, there was no cigar.
The Tennessee true freshman finally broke through at the SEC Men’s Golf Championship, capturing the individual crown at the conclusion of 54 holes of stroke play at the Sea Island Golf Club.
Entering the day with as the individual leader by one stroke over Alabama’s Canon Claycomb, Surratt erased any lingering doubts about another runner-up finish with four straight birdies to open his round en route to a 14-under 196 for the tournament.
Surratt knocked down three putts of around 20-feet over those first four holes, and another of greater than 10 feet to quickly put distance between himself and the rest of the field.
“I couldn’t dream of a better start if you’re barely leading a golf tournament, especially on this course,” Surratt said. “I know how hard of a course it is. It’s just really hard to make birdies. To get that hot of a start, I knew if I was just smart the rest of the day, there was no way anybody would be able to make five or six birdies — it’s just too tough.
“The putter just got crazy hot early, and that just goes back to our work and preparation. My team and I have done all the right things coming into this week, and it sure shows off in some of those moments right there.”
Although he’s playing in his first SEC championship, Surratt is no stranger to Sea Island — though he’s made some painful memories at the course in the past.
Surratt lost a playoff to finish as the runner-up in the 2021 Jones Cup Junior Invitational, and he placed fourth at the 2022 Southern Amateur Championship after tying the lead at one point in the final round. Surratt was also the runner-up at the 2023 Jones Cup Invitational at Ocean Forest in January.
But Surratt finally reached the Rocky Top at the SEC Men’s Golf Championship, where he becomes the first Volunteer to win the individual title since David Skinns in 2005 and the fifth in program history. He’s the first freshman to win an SEC title since Alabama’s Justin Thomas in 2012.
“I feel like I’ve always played really well on this course,” Surratt said. “I’ve finished second; I’ve lost in two playoffs, and I lost on the 18th hole in the Jones Cup on the north side of the island this year.
“A lot of heartbreaks, but I wouldn’t trade it for this.”
The individual champion powered Tennessee (-14) to the top of the leaderboard at the conclusion of stroke play, earning the program the top seed going into match play this weekend.
Tennessee entered the day tied with two-time defending conference champion Vanderbilt for fourth before firing off a round-low 8-under 272 to surge into first. The next best score for the day was a 2-under 278 by Vanderbilt — the No. 1 team in GolfWeek Men’s Team Collegiate Rankings — which finished in a tie for fourth with Alabama at 8 under through 54 holes.
It was exactly the type of performance Surratt envisioned when he flipped his commitment to sign with Tennessee in November 2021.
“I love Tennessee,” Surratt said. “I think going from N.C. State to reopening my commitment, and then looking at Tennessee was one of the best decision I’ve ever made. (Head coach Brennan Webb) is my favorite coach in college golf obviously, and I think the player that I’ve become under him and Bo Andrews has made me so much more complete. I think I’m going to be really prepared for the future with them.”
At 13 under, Texas A&M claimed its familiar spot within the top 2 on the leaderboard, where the Aggies have found themselves at the conclusion of each of the first three rounds.
Texas A&M finished Day 1 in sole possession of first at 11-under 269, and the team followed with matching scores of 279 over the final two rounds of stroke play to remain near the top of the leaderboard.
“We’ve played in or near the lead the whole tournament, which is great,” said Texas A&M head coach Brian Kortan. “The guys just dug in their heels and played with a lot of fight. They knew what they wanted to do when they got here, and Step 1 is out of the way.”
As the No. 2 seed for match play, Texas A&M is set to matchup with No. 7 Missouri in the quarterfinal round. No. 1 Tennessee has No. 8 Mississippi State, and No. 3 Florida will compete against No. 6 Ole Miss.
Georgia, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Kentucky and South Carolina each missed the cut.
Now that the matchups have been decided, competition resets over the final two days as golfers go 1-on-1 in match play. The first team to earn three points advances.
“It’s 0-0, so we need to tee it up tomorrow and be ready to compete our tails off,” Kortan said. “Match play is kind of a little bit of a different animal, so we’ve got to get up with the attitude that we’re going to fight for every shot, work our tails off, and hopefully that can get us a few wins.”
As dominant as Surratt has been this week — his 196 was tied for the second-lowest 54-hole score in SEC Championship history and six strokes better than individual runner-up Alex Goff of Kentucky — he knows the job is not finished as the teams are set back to even ground for match play.
But if history holds true, Surratt will be in the mix down the stretch of an event in the Golden Isles.
“I love it down here,” Surratt said. “I just love being down here. It’s been different being with my team though. It’s changed the vibe for the whole week, and I’m able to enjoy my time off the course more.
“I think it’s just a lot of this golf course fits my game really well, and just the vibes here really fit me.”