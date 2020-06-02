For the first summer in 40 years, Robert Sapp will likely not be holding a baseball camp in Georgia.
A Brunswick native, Sapp began his youth baseball camp in 1981 as a form of supplemental income, and it’s since turned into a staple around the state.
But the novel coronavirus that plagued spring athletics has leaked into summer, forcing Sapp to tentatively cancel his annual camp.
“After studying all the possibilities of holding the Robert Sapp Baseball Camp this summer, I have concluded that it would be best to cancel the camps for 2020 unless things change drastically, and even then, camps would be later in the summer,” Sapp said in a statement. “Our state has also set 32 mandatory rules for day camps, which would be hard to follow for our baseball camps.
“There is just so much that is unknown, and we take pride — for 39 years — in running an organized camp led by adult high school coaches with the campers improving their baseball skills in a safe environment.”
The cancellation of Sapp’s camp follows a recommendation by the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department to halt the county’s summer baseball and softball programs. The decision will be voted on at the county commission meeting Thursday.
Like the GCRPD, the Robert Sapp Baseball Camp is offering full refunds for those who have already registered for the camp.
Sapp, formerly a coach at the University of Georgia and Middle Georgia College, originally held his baseball camp for a week each in Gwinnett County, Cochran, and Brunswick. He’s since expanded to five weeks touring through Brunswick, St. Simons, Flowery Branch, Warner Robins, Dublin, Thomson, and Richmond Hill.
Additionally, Sapp holds week-long softball camps in Dublin, Warner Robins, and Thomson.
Each camp offers 30 hours of practice in the respective sport, including five games, with a focus on fundamentals and sportsmanship as taught by a GA Dugout Club Hall of Famer.
The greatest credit to the camp’s success may be the wealth of return campers, some of which are second-generation participants. Sapp’s camp has also gotten the seal of approval from fellow Brunswick native, and three-time All-Star, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright.
In Sapp’s statement, he assures campers this will be just a temporary hiatus and the only thing different about the 2021 camp will be the projected dates, and he promises to provide, “19 ways to improve your baseball skills this summer in your house or backyard.”
“There is an old baseball adage that we use at our camps,” Sapp said. “‘You win a few, you lose a few, and a few get rained out.’ This year we have to add one more to this adage.”