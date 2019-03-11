The Knights’ varsity and middle school golf teams each put on a show Monday in the Frederica Invitational at Pine Lakes on Jekyll Island.
Frederica Academy finished first in the varsity tournament with a score of 296, besting second place Brookwood for the top spot. Pinewood Christian and Augusta Prep tied for third with a 318.
Ryan McHugh shot a 67 for the Knights as the low medalist in the tournament for the second consecutive year. Frederica also saw Jackson Byrd shoot a 66 to finish as the low medalist in the middle school tournament.
“It was a great day for Frederica,” Knights head coach Tom Willis said in a statement. “Jackson Byrd eagled the first hole and never looked back — he shot 32 on the back side and won by four over Jack Roberts and J.D. Culbreth, who are also very good junior golfers. Jackson shot 65 in the practice round, so he was just continuing where he left off the day before. Jackson is a very strong golfer. If he were two years older he would be one of the best varsity players in the GISA. I’m looking forward to watching him play golf for a long time.
“Ryan McHugh had another banner day. He started on the back which is the harder side, and proceeded to make five birdies on route to a 5-under 31 on that side. He came in with a 36 on the front side and had a lot of opportunities to set a new school record but he couldn’t quite get them to fall. Instead, he tied his career low for FA and once again tied the school record at 67, shared with four other players; Tanner Smith, Park Brady, Jack O’Hara, and Sarut Vongchaisit who shot it four times.”
Cason Cavalier was Frederica’s second-lowest scoring varsity golfer, shooting a 74 on the day, followed by Roy Boyd’s 75.
Michael Tindle rounded out the varsity team’s scores with an 80, while Ramie Shingler and James Cruikshank shot the same as individuals.
“Cason Cavalier turned at 2-over and just couldn’t get any putts to fall, but he finally made some on the back and got it back to1-over before bogeying the 18th after missing a five-footer,” Willis said. “That’s a solid performance by Cason. He’s working on some swing changes so to be able to hold it together even though everything doesn’t feel great speaks a lot to his talent.
“Roy Boyd had another solid round for us. He birdied the sixth and seventh to get to 2-under, but gave those back with three putts on 8 and 9. He lost a few shots on the back and shot 39, but the back is the harder side, so that is probably to be expected. It was a good showing nevertheless and he’s only a freshman so he has a great future ahead.”
In addition to Byrd’s performance, the Knights middle school team got an 82 from Edward Stephens, a 95 from Blake Holloway, a 96 from parker Jules, and Travis Cavalier shot 100.
“Overall, it was a good day for us, and to beat Brookwood after they beat us handily at there place was a surprise,” Willis concluded. “They had a bit of an off day so we’re going to have to continue to improve if we want to be able to stay with them.
“Pinewood also has a lot of firepower and had a bad day today, but you can’t count them out. They shot 291 in their last event. It’s going to be an exciting rest of the season.”
Frederica Academy golf returns to action Thursday when it sets off for Brazell’s Creek in Reidsville to play Pinewood.