Brunswick High hung tough over 50 minutes until a second-half onslaught lifted the Glynn Academy girls to a 10-0 victory Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
The Terrors controlled the action throughout much of the contest, taking a four-goal lead into halftime.
The Pirates took the field looking to make more out of limited opportunities on the attack than they did in the first half, but they’d never get the chance. Glynn possessed the ball almost the entirety of the second half, scoring six goals in a nine-minute span to evoke the mercy rule.
“There’s so loaded up top,” said Brunswick head coach Greg Sturm. “They have so many weapons. With other teams, we can key on certain people, but with this team…they still have five or six girls that can play on that top line and make things happen.”
It was the first time the teams have met this season as the first game, originally set for Feb. 22, was postponed due to a flu outbreak within the Glynn team.
The Terrors looked healthy Friday as they got goals from six different players, including three from Haley Williams, who slammed the door shut on any potential comeback bid with two quick scores less than 10 minutes into the second half.
The first goal of the second came in the aftermath of a tremendous save by Brunswick keeper Rylee Brumbaugh, who leapt into the air to deflect a shot from the corner. However, the ball remained in play, and following a brief battle for the ball by the net, Williams cleaned up the loose ball for her second goal of the game.
Fewer than 30 seconds later, Williams buried a high shot in the back of the net from just outside the top of the penalty box to complete the hat trick.
“Come back and get two quick ones, almost back to back, it’s kind of like the nail in the coffin,”Glynn head coach Tom Lemmon. “Brunswick, give them credit, they played for the whole game. They worked.”
Sturm agreed the two quick goals were the back-breaker for his team: “The fact is, we played a really good first half defensively, just once they started to get a couple in a row in the second half, we just knew there was no coming back from it.”
Brunswick had a few scoring opportunities in the first half, but its wings weren’t getting up as far as Strum would have liked, making it easier for Glynn to push the ball back down field once it regained possession.
But against a team as talented as the Terrors, deciding on a strategy can feel more like a picking your poison.
“We tried to play defensive-oriented, but with that, we just allowed them to possess and create shots,” Sturm said. “Either way, it’s going to be tough. If I play them normal 4-4-2 formation, then we leave a lot of gaps open in the back line.
“So I bring my attacking mid, Carri, my daughter, I bring her back to play on defense because I know she’ll at least be able to take on one or two of them and she’s strong enough to hang, but then we can’t get anything going on offense.”
Glynn, on the other hand, had another banner night on the scoreboard as Friday marked the fourth time this season the team has scored nine or more goals in just nine contests.
Hannah Burandt had two goals and Lilly Wood and Sally Brock each scored a goal of their own. Ultimately, it was the Terrors’ work passing and dribbling that made them difficult to contend with.
“That’s the key phrase: possess the ball,” Lemmon said. “Today we finally went back to our style of possessing the ball.
“Brunswick, their a good team, but when you out-possess them, any team really, and we just started clicking today with our passes, and movement off the ball, and all that stuff.”
Now 8-0-1 on the season coming off an appearance in the Class 6A state title game a year ago, Glynn is pushing to make another run.
Following a 2-2 tie against Spain Park (Ala.) in the Tournament of Champions last weekend, the Terrors went to work on the practice field in an attempt to reignite its offense. The practice paid dividends Friday.
“We really focused on switching our point of attack, making runs off the ball, 1-2s connecting and getting in behind, which was our focus all week,” Lemmon said. “I challenged them here to put all that hard work from the week into a game-like setting.”
Brunswick falls to 5-6-1 following its second straight loss in Region 2-6A play.
Glynn boys 6
Brunswick 1
The Terrors got four goals from Bobby Hrdlicka on Friday to lift them to a 6-1 victory over the Pirates at Glynn County Stadium.
Glynn Academy led 3-0 at halftime and extended its advantage to six before Brunswick got on the scoreboard late.
In addition to Hrdlicka’s scoring prowess, Clay Watkins scored his 20th goal of the season, and Max Hammond notched a goal. Assists came from Nicolas Gonzales, Grayton Eckerd, Chase Gabriel, and Gray Sasser.
Glynn improves to 6-1-2 with a big Region 2-6A matchup against Richmond Hill scheduled for Tuesday. Brunswick falls to 5-7 with a trip to Islands on tap for Friday.