The Glass Palace is sure to be rocking today at 6 p.m. when the Glynn Academy girls host Sequoyah with a second straight appearance in the Class 6A quarterfinals on the line.
Sequoyah (19-10) upset defending state champion Lanier in the first round of the playoffs, denying No. 3 Glynn Academy (23-4) a rematch against the team that prematurely ended its own hunt for a title a year ago, but the Terrors know they’re in for a challenge from every team it faces the rest of the way.
Last season Glynn Academy was on the wrong side of a universal coin flip and had to take the trek up to Lanier despite securing a top seed in the postseason. While a similar scenario could come to pass again this year, for now, the Terrors are just thankful to host the Chiefs from the comfort of home.
“It’s always good to have home court advantage, so I think that definitely worked out in our favor,” said Glynn Academy girls head coach Sharnesha Smith. “Sequoyah’s a really good team. They have some size, some kids that can really shoot the ball. They shoot it well. I think they depend on the 3 a lot, so we’re going to have to put some pressure on them in hopes to run them off the line, in hopes we can do what we do well: push the ball in transition and get some easy opportunities inside.
“They’re not really that big, but they’re very physical, so we hope that we can set the tone, we can be aggressive from the start of the game and see how that plays out for us.”
Punching teams in the mouth with a bolt of energy and aggression right from the opening tip has been the modus operandi of the Terrors under the direction of Smith, and they proved how devastating that punch can be in the first round when Glynn outscored Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 18-5 in the first quarter en route to a 31-13 halftime lead.
However, Sequoyah will offer some different challenges than Glynn Academy’s first-round opponent. While only one Chief averages more than double digit points on the season — freshman Erin Blatchford scores 11 per game — there are six different players that average at least 6.5 points this season.
As a team, the Chiefs are launching more than 22 attempts from 3 per game with Kayli Hamby leading the team with almost six tries from long distance per contest.
While Sequoyah may have the edge on the perimeter, it could be for naught if it can’t slow down Region 2-6A Player of the Year Zoesha Smith.
“I hope she does what she do,” Coach Smith said matter-of-factly. “I hope that she’ll come out being aggressive early. I’ll hope that she’ll want the ball, be a monster in the paint like she always is.
“We’re looking from that from all of our posts, to be honest, and our guards, make the right the decision with the ball and be aggressive.”
The University of Georgia commit was recognized as one of the top players in Georgia a year ago as an all-state selection, and she’s only gotten better in her senior campaign.
Smith averages 20.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game, making her impact felt on both ends of the court. But even her numbers belie her game, which she’s taken up another notch by adding the threat of pull-up jumper from the midrange and even expanding her range beyond the arc.
Previously, the best strategy to slow down Glynn Academy had been to pack the paint to give Smith and fellow senior big La’Trinity Best less room to operate inside. With both expanding their range, plus the addition of Talia Hamilton and the continued development of Akirria Mountain, the Terrors are much better equipped to shoot a team out of its zone if need be.
But if Smith gets going early on, there might not be much Sequoyah can do to force the issue.
“She’s very dominant,” Coach Smith said. “I think everyone who comes into contact with us, they have to pay attention to Zoesha. Zoesha can do it all.
“I say it all the time, she’s elevated her game to another level. Shooting the outside ball, handling the basketball like she does, playing point guard in some cases, then of course, doing what she does well inside, rebounding, getting those put backs, being able to make post moves, being able to run the floor like she does. She’s very dominant.”