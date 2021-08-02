Following five fruitful years at Coastal Georgia, women’s basketball head coach Roger Hodge is headed back home.
A native of Summers County, W.V., Hodge is leaving his position at Coastal to assume head coaching responsibility at West Virginia Institute of Technology, where he’ll be closer to family.
A Concord University graduate with more than 30 years of coaching experience, Hodge took over the Mariners ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and piloted the program to an 80-63 overall record, including a 52-42 mark against conference opponents.
In his first year as head coach, Hodge’s Mariners finished just 6-23, but Coastal went on to win 65 percent of its games over the next four seasons. In 2018-19, Hodge guided Coastal Georgia to a 21-11 record and the first appearance in The Sun Conference championship game in school history.
A season later, Hodge led the team to a 22-7 record — good for second place in the TSC regular season. They went on to become the second Mariner team to receive votes on the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.
While with the Mariners, Hodge coached 11 all-conference selections between the Southern States Athletic Conference and The Sun Conference. He also coached a TSC Freshman Player of the Year in Kaliyah Little, a Coastal Georgia Student-Athlete of the Year in Solrun Gisladottir, and two All-Tournament team selections in Little and Brianna Gipson.
Little was also named WBCA All-American under Hodge’s tenure. Additionally, Hodge coached eight Academic All-Conference selections.
“Coach Hodge has given a great deal to our program over the last five years and has many notable achievements,” said CCGA athletic director Dr. William Carlton in a statement. “He has worked tirelessly to recruit outstanding young women student-athletes to campus. His overall career record as a women’s basketball head coach, and as our head coach, speaks to his leadership and coaching abilities. His teams have earned 80 wins during his five seasons including two seasons of 20 or more wins. His teams have earned more than 50 wins within the conference.
“He has led our women’s team to the top of the league standings in the difficult Sun Conference. Additionally, Coach Hodge has been a valued colleague, a ‘mentor coach’ to several of our younger staff. His experience and humor will be greatly missed.”
Prior to his time at Coastal Georgia, Hodge played a part for five NCAA Tournament teams, four conference championship teams, and four high school state champions. With 138 wins over eight seasons, Hodge is the all-time winningest coach at Armstrong Atlantic State, where he received the Naismith Award from the Atlanta Tipoff Club as the Georgia Coach of the Year in 2003.
At Coastal Georgia, Hodges’ legacy includes his willingness to give back to former players and take an active role in their post playing career.
But with basketball season right around the corner, the Mariners must move quickly to fill Hodge’s seat.
“We will begin a national search for our next women’s basketball head coach immediately,” Carlton said. “Because of the outstanding work Coach Hodge accomplished with our team, I am absolutely confident that we will find an excellent coach to step in and lead our team.”