Two swimmers from Brunswick’s Okefenokee Aquatic Club traveled to Ponte Vedra, Florida, to compete in Planet Swim’s May Invite on May 20.
Logan Tacbas, 10, swam a state cut time in three of the four events in which she competed. She set an impressive time of 1:44.61 in the 100m butterfly — a whopping 24.38 seconds faster than the state cut time — and earned first place at the meet in her age group. In the 200m freestyle, she set a time of 2:57.83, which was 18.36 seconds faster than the state cut, and earned third place. She also gave a solid performance in the 100m backstroke, in which she swam a state cut time for the second time since April.
So far this season, Logan has qualified to swim in nine out of the possible 11 events in her age group at the Long Course State Championships at Georgia Tech this July. Her coach, Stacie Waters, is confident Logan will achieve state cut times in the remaining two events — the 50m and 400m freestyle — before the championship meet takes place.
In this meet, Alexis Ishchenko, 11, raced her way through three events. Her stellar performance in the 100m backstroke earned her a personal record time of 1:39.62 — a substantial time drop of 5.88 seconds off her time from just four weeks prior. In the 50m freestyle, she achieved a personal record time of 37.81 seconds and won her heat. She also set a solid time of 1:49.70 in the 100m breaststroke.
Alexis has swam with the OAC Gators for over a year and has been an integral part of the team. This was her final meet in the United States before she moves back to Hong Kong with her family, where she plans to continue her swimming career.