OAC Swim Meet Florida

Alexis Ishchenko and Logan Tacbas competed in the Planet Swim Meet in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

 Provided Photo

Two swimmers from Brunswick’s Okefenokee Aquatic Club traveled to Ponte Vedra, Florida, to compete in Planet Swim’s May Invite on May 20.

Logan Tacbas, 10, swam a state cut time in three of the four events in which she competed. She set an impressive time of 1:44.61 in the 100m butterfly — a whopping 24.38 seconds faster than the state cut time — and earned first place at the meet in her age group. In the 200m freestyle, she set a time of 2:57.83, which was 18.36 seconds faster than the state cut, and earned third place. She also gave a solid performance in the 100m backstroke, in which she swam a state cut time for the second time since April.

