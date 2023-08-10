A week before the regular season kicks off, Brunswick High, McIntosh County Academy and Savannah Christian will hold one final dress rehearsal in a jamboree at 7 p.m. Friday at Glynn County Stadium.

Last season the three programs finished with a combined record of 31-5, and they are set to return several Power 5 prospects poised for big years in the upcoming campaign. Thus, the rotating matchups should provide each team with plenty of valuable information to take with them into the weeks to come.

Tags

More from this section

Camden jail conditions a challenge

Camden jail conditions a challenge

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor knows firsthand how difficult it is for a law enforcement officers to maintain their composure when a person fails to follow lawful orders.

Reporter speaks to Democratic Women

Reporter speaks to Democratic Women

A good way to break the ice at a speaking engagement is with humorous anecdotes, and Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein used the tried and true method to good effect with the Glynn County Democratic Women on Thursday.

Recommended for you