A week before the regular season kicks off, Brunswick High, McIntosh County Academy and Savannah Christian will hold one final dress rehearsal in a jamboree at 7 p.m. Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
Last season the three programs finished with a combined record of 31-5, and they are set to return several Power 5 prospects poised for big years in the upcoming campaign. Thus, the rotating matchups should provide each team with plenty of valuable information to take with them into the weeks to come.
“What do they call it? Baptism by fire?” MCA head coach Bradley Warren asked jokingly. “If you’re a 6A ball team right now, and you’re sitting on 1,500 kids, 1,800 kids, whatever it is, and you’re at McIntosh County with 385 kids, and you’re on the field competing, you feel good about it.
“It’s like Georgia Southern playing the Georgia Bulldogs. They’re a bigger school, but it gets us ready, and I feel like we get their best game because they don’t want to lose to us. So it’s a good little matchup. I like being able to play Brunswick in the jamboree setting.”
McIntosh County Academy is coming off its best season since 2016, racking up double-digit wins for just the third time in program history and capturing its fourth ever region championship.
The Buccaneers graduated 14 seniors from last year’s team, including Region 3-A, Division II Co-Defensive Player of the Year Lake Linton and eight other first-team selections, but the team is still well-stocked to make another run as the newcomers receive more reps at the varsity level.
“Experience is the thing,” Warren said. “If we don’t (make a deep playoff push), it will be because we couldn’t get the amount of reps needed to play at that level.
“But they’re working hard, and they say they’re going to make it, so we’ll see.”
The offensive line will be one area of focus for McIntosh County Academy as it looks to replace three starters who received all-region honors a year ago in Daniel Rush, Danny Thomas and Keman Thorpe.
Brunswick is also breaking in a host of new offensive lineman after graduating all five starters from last year’s region title-winning team, including University of Georgia recruit Jamal Meriweather.
Those offensive lines will receive a crash course in the jamboree when the No. 1 junior prospect in the nation travels to town in Savannah Christian’s Elijah Griffin.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound defensive end is a five-star prospect with more than 30 total offers following a sophomore campaign that saw him rack up 82 total tackles, 30 tackles for a loss and 14.5 sacks in 13 games.
But Griffin won’t be the only talented edge rusher on the field for the jamboree.
Brunswick outside linebacker Devin Smith is a preseason all-state selection following a junior season that saw him named the Region 2-6A Defensive Player of the Year after tallying 63 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and six sacks over nine games, and he’s earned offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU and USC.
McIntosh County Academy also has an preseason all-state selection lining up on the edge in junior Derrick Irons — a 6’5, 190-pound defensive end who recorded 64 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, and three sacks in nine games this past season.
The ability for each team to hold up against their respective opponents’ elite edge rushers will likely determine how much offensive success they have in the jamboree as the varsity squads rotate 15-minute periods against one another before getting into the junior varsity roster.