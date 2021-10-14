McIntosh County Academy has had two weeks to prepare for No. 4 Metter, but that won’t make the task in front of the Buccaneers any less arduous.
The Tigers (6-0, 3-0 Region 2-A Public) have been one of the most dominant teams in the classification this season, ranking second in most points scored (46.2 per game) and fourth in fewest points allowed (10.2).
Metter has recorded shutouts of each of its three region opponents thus far, winning the contests by an average margin of nearly 48 points per game.
The Buccaneers (2-3-1, 2-1) have bounced back from a winless start over its first three games to earn victories in two of their last three. The lone loss was a 17-6 defeat at the hands of No. 9 Emanuel County Institute.
After two straight weeks of exceeding 250 yards on the ground, McIntosh County Academy struggled to get the run game going against ECI. The Buccaneers managed only 84 yards on 24 carries on of their wing-T offense while completing just 3-of-11 passes for 93 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
In last year’s meeting between the two teams, Metter held an MCA team missing standout running back Trenton Johnson to just three first downs over the course of the game.
The Buccaneers have yet to fully fill the void left by the graduation of Johnson, who rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. Austin Crosby is the team’s leading rusher this season with 371 yards through five games with Will Jones (204 yards), JaReese Campbell (158 yards) and Deondray Bacon (123 yards) also providing contributions.
Metter also operates out of the wing-T offensively, and after seeing a trio carry the load last season, the Tigers have their own standout rusher in Josh Kelly. The senior has rushed for 843 yards — the fourth-most in the classification, and just 42 yards behind the leader.