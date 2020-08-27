It’s Week 2 of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs, and the top-70 players in the world are in Chicago for the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club.
While that should be one of the biggest storylines in golf, it’s the other things going on in the golf world that have my attention.
Between Phil Mickelson making his debut on the Champions Tour and winning, and Charlie Woods winning his second straight youth-tournament, the golf world has been upside down since Dustin Johnson won by 11 strokes.
I never thought I would say all of those in the same sentence — it is 2020, though.
Mickelson finds debut success
Mickelson made his Tour of Champions debut this week after missing the cut at Northern Trust, ending his PGA Tour season. He didn’t waste the weekend as he traveled to Missouri to play Monday.
While it’s historic enough having Lefty out there playing alongside the older guys, he made sure his debut was spectacular.
Mickelson shot a 61 in the opening round of the Charles Schwab Series at Ozark National (Big Cedar Lodge) and followed it up with a 64 on Tuesday.
It almost seems unfair. On Wednesday, he extended the lead to win his first Champions Tour start.
Mickelson won on Wednesday by four strokes as he finished the three-day tournament at 22 under. I’m sure it’ll only be the first victory of many — he’s still hitting bombs at 50, so it could get messy and fast.
Charlie Woods wins back-to-back
While we’re used to seeing his dad win tournaments, Charlie Woods — Tiger’s son — is on a two tournament win streak.
Not only did he win the last two nine-hole tournaments he played in, but Woods also dominated in them.
The 11-year-old won a U.S. Kids Golf sanctioned event on Aug. 18 with Tiger as his caddie.
Woods shot a 3-under 33 and beat the second-place finisher by five strokes — with three birdies and no bogeys.
This past week, Woods played in a PGA South Florida Section tournament. Woods won by three shots and was the only player in the field to shoot under par.
While he’s still young and figuring out if he wants to keep playing, I want to appreciate that he’s already this good. I’m sure Tiger is excited about his progress and is quite proud of his youngest.
Now, if the youngster keeps winning tournaments by three-plus strokes, then the whole protege discussion will happen.
BMW Lookahead
It’s the second week of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs, and five Golden Isles golfers will tee it up with the goal of finishing in the top 30 at the end of the weekend. Unlike last week, there will be no cut on Friday. All 70 players will play four rounds of golf.
Harris English, J.T. Poston, Michael Thompson, Brian Harman and Matt Kuchar are all in the field this week and it is make or break time.
English is No. 6 in the standings after his incredible performance at Northern Trust. The solo second-place finish catapulted him 21 spots and into the top-10 for the first time.
As good as he’s been playing, I don’t think he will ease off the throttle this week. Even though he’s locked in a spot at East Lake, moving up a spot or two in the standings will do nothing but help English next week.
He’s paired up with Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa and tees off at 2:09 p.m. today.
This grouping will be a fun one to watch as DeChambeau and Morikawa have work to do since neither made the cut last week. English needs to keep his composure and stay the course. If he can play his game, success should come.
As for the rest of the Golden Isles golfers, there is work to be done.
Harman sits at No. 46 in the standings and the closest to being in the top-30. He tees off this morning with Richy Werenski and Brendan Steele at 12:30 p.m. Michael Thompson is at No. 51 in the standings after being the only Isles’ golfer to miss the cut last week. If he has a good week, it’s possible, but could be a stretch.
Thompson is paired up with Jason Day and Talor Gooch today for the 2:20 p.m. tee time.
Kuchar is No. 55 in the standings, and Poston is No. 65. Both of these guys mush high finishes for any chance to make the top 30.
Kuchar tees off at the same time as Thompson at 2:20 p.m., but will start on the 10th hole with Andrew Landry and Corey Conners.
Poston is set to go off at 1:25 p.m. today with Jason Kokrak and Maverick McNealy.
Justin Thomas is the defending champ, and after an uneventful Northern Trust tournament and losing his top spot to Dustin Johnson, he should come into Chicago more fired up than we’ve seen in a while.
Let the bombs and birdies commence!