The future of golf will be on display this weekend at Ocean Forest Golf Club.
The 19th annual Jones Cup Invitational tees off Friday with one of the most impressive fields in the history of the prestigious amateur tournament.
The 84-player field will feature 16 of the top 50 players in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, and nine of the competitors landed on the preseason watchlist for the Haskins Award, which recognizes the player of the year in college men’s golf.
“I think we may have the best field ever now,” said John Wade, the Ocean Forest director of golf.
Originally created in 2001 as a preview of the bi-annual Walker Cup, the Jones Cup became so successful that the committee decided to hold the 54-hole event each year beginning in 2010.
Since then, the Jones Cup has developed into one of the most distinguished amateur events in the world as a proving ground for future PGA Tour professionals.
Out of the 156 players who teed off at this past year’s U.S. Open, 84 had played in the Jones Cup.
“We found out today that we now have two players in the field that will be playing in the Masters in April: Ben Carr, by his runner up finish in the U.S. Amateur last summer, and then Gordon Sargent, who plays at Vanderbilt,” Wade said. “I guess a couple of days ago, (Sargent) got a very surprising phone call and has been invited to play at Augusta in April. It’s amazing.”
Carr plays his college golf at Georgia Southern. Sargent is the third-ranked amateur in the world. Both players landed on the Haskins Award preseason watchlist ahead of the season along with fellow Jones Cup competitors: Austin Greaser (North Carolina; fifth-ranked amateur), David Ford (North Carolina; 8th), Cole Sherwood (Vanderbilt; 10th), Caleb Surratt (Tennessee; 12th), Michael Brennan (Wake Forest; 20th), Ricky Castillo (Florida; 28th) and Bryce Lewis (Tennessee; 31st).
Other top 50 players include: Benjamin James (Virginia; 21st), Ross Steelman (Georgia Tech; 24th), Maxwell Moldovan (Ohio State; 29th), Barclay Brown (United Kingdom; 35th), Reid Davenport (Vanderbilt; 37th), Frederik Kjettrup (Florida State; 41st), Luke Clanton (Florida State; 44th) and Palmer Jackson (Notre Dame; 48th).
There’s even talent outside the top of the amateur rankings with reigning SEC individual champion John DuBois of Florida and local high school phenom in Frederica’s Jackson Byrd, the son PGA Tour pro Johnathan Byrd.
Befitting of the loaded field, this year’s Jones Cup will feature tour trucks from major golf brands Titleist, Callaway and Taylor Made on-site to tend to the players’ needs as they battle for an exemption into the 2023 RSM Classic.
“(Jonathan Byrd) walks up to me on the putting green and he goes, ‘This is like a tour event,’” Wade said. “I think that adds to the uniqueness of this event. Not only is it a premier amateur tournament that has Walker Cup implications, the exemption into the RSM Classic is a very big deal to these players.
“We have to just say thank you to Davis Love and the Davis Love Foundation, Todd Thompson and the RSM, we have to thank them for giving us that spot.”
While only one can win the coveted exemption, there will still be plenty of incentive for golfers to put up their best showing with spots in the 2023 Walker Cup at Old Course at St. Andrews still up for grabs.
“I think we have roughly nine players here that are on the USGA Walker Cup watchlist, as well as nine players who are on the GB&I Walker Cup watchlist,” Wade said. “We’re anticipating both captains being on property this week to watch players.”
And they won’t be the only ones.
Getting the opportunity to see the next generation of golf greats is a welcome treat to the Golden Isles and the members at Ocean Forest Golf Club.
“The membership is so supportive of this event,” Wade said. “There’s certainly a lot of pride that’s taken in having a premier event like this, and they get very involved.
“Talking about the players, the guys who are coming, and the excitement of the members, our members go above and beyond, where they offer up their houses. Players stay with them, they take them out to dinner, they come out and watch them play, and what that has turned into is lifelong relationships. There are PGA Tour players that will comeback to the RSM, and they will stay with the family who hosted them at the Jones Cup, and that’s really unique to an amateur tournament. It’s a big deal for the community as much as anything else, but certainly for the membership opening up their doors. They just love caring for these kids, and they provide that southern and Ocean Forest hospitality.”