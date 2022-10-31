The Okeefenokee Aquatic Club at Golden Isles YMCA competed in two meets this month, with the swimmers taking part in the Fall Flash on Oct. 7-8 and the Carey Hilliard’s Invitational on Oct. 22.
In the Fall Flash swim meet in Savannah, Gabe Albright, Jackson Keenan, Lane Mills, Genevieve Carpenter, and Logan Tacbas each competed and shaved times off of their events.
Keenan is chasing the state times in the 50 free and 50 back, with his 50-yard back stroke time being 38.32 seconds (dropping .19 seconds) and in the Carey Hilliard, he swam a 30.57 in the 50-yard free. In his other team events at the Fall Flash, Keenan cut his time by 0.34 seconds in the 100-yard free with a time of 1:10.91, and 0.19 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:38.38.
Making state in the 200 free with a time of 2:40.76, and shaving 11.09 seconds off his time, Tacbas is hoping to add a few more events when he travels to Atlanta in December for the state meet. Swimming in the 50-yard breast, Tacbas had a time of 51.15 before improving his time in the Carey Hilliard event with a 49.68 time (1.47 seconds better). Also competing in the 100-yard IM and back events, Tacbas almost put together identical times of 1:33.22 and 1:33.23.
Mills, a new swimmer to the area and competing in his second USA swim meet, took part in three races at the Fall Flash. In the 100-yard free, Mills put together a time of 1:26.77 and in the 100-yard breaststroke he finished with a time of 1:51.30. Mills also swam in the 50-yard back, finishing with a time of 44.47.
Albright has improved at every meet he’s taken part in over the year he’s been with the OAC, while also swimming at Frederica Academy. Dropping times in three of his four races, Albright also swam the 50-yard fly for the first time, putting together a time of 44.92. In the 50-yard free he swam a time of 34.33 (dropped 2.01 seconds), in the 100-yard IM he swam a 1:32.97 9 (5.48 seconds dropped) and his best race was the 100-yard free where he dropped 7.64 seconds for a time of 1:17.92.
Carpenter also swam in the 50-yard fly for her first time, putting together a 49.74 time. Swimming in the 50-yard back, Carpenter finished with a time of 48.88, dropping 1.39 seconds off her time. Her best race was the 100-yard free where she dropped 4.26 seconds off her time as she finished at 1:37.38.
The Glynn County Schools will be one of six teams swimming (GISA and GHSA) at the Golden Isles YMCA, as Frederica Academy hosts the event this Saturday.