As the month of February wound down, the College of Coastal Georgia softball team looked to have taken the leap as a program, notching wins over a pair of top-15 teams at the NAIA Leadoff Classic in Columbus.
At the same time, the Mariners’ women’s golf team was closing in upon its second consecutive appearance at the NAIA Championship.
Just a few weeks later, spring semester athletics around the country came screeching to a halt as the spread of the novel coronavirus quickly ramped up. The Sun Conference suspended all competition a day before a national emergency was declared in the United States, and the NAIA Council of Presidents Executive Committee officially canceled the spring sports season March 16.
At that time, the collegiate career of nine Coastal Georgia student-athletes came to an abrupt end, or at least it appeared that way. In an effort to provide relief, the NAIA declared no spring sport athlete would be charged a season of competition, offering any full-time student-athlete two additional semester terms of attendance — an offer that Mary Waldron and Megan Thompson have decided to jump on.
Not that it was an easy decision to make.
Returning to school and playing another season of one’s respective sport isn’t something many seniors ever have to mull over. Factor in that the decision had to be made within about three weeks of learning of the opportunity, before final grades were submitted, and the unique experience becomes even more daunting.
“I had to figure out if I was going to be able to take classes, and also if I was going to be able to afford going back to school because I live off campus and you have to pay for school and everything like that,” Thompson said. “I’m actually working right now to pay off my rent for the full year. It’s a lot of hard work.”
Thompson transferred to Coastal Georgia from Spartanburg Methodist as a junior ahead of the 2018-19 season. She felt Coastal was a school that would allow her to complete her degree in hospitality and tourism management while enjoying two more seasons on the links.
Similarly, she feels her decision to return to Coastal Georgia is in the best interest of her professional career as much as her athletic one.
“When I found out I was going to be able to play another year, I was kind of excited because I felt like I left everything unfinished, but it was also an opportunity for my industry to kind of start building back up,” Thompson said. “I majored in hospitality and tourism management and my industry was obviously one of the hard-hit industries by COVID-19.
“So it gives it a year for the economy to start picking up and my industry to start opening back up. I didn’t want to wait around for a job to open up. I wanted to start right away, so going back wasn’t in my plans, but now it’s kind of really exciting.”
Instead of stepping out into a job market the World Travel and Tourism Council estimates will see 50 million travel and tourism jobs at risk due to travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus, Thompson figured it would be in her best interest to spend one more year in school.
Now that Thompson’s already secured a degree in her major, the Greenville, S.C., native plans to pursue minors in business and communication while also hoping to work a part-time job in the industry to take advantage of her lighter course load.
Waldron, who also transferred to Coastal Georgia two years ago after playing a couple seasons at Eastern Florida State, already planned to spend at least one more semester at the school as she hasn’t quite finished her degree in business marketing, but another year of softball wasn’t supposed to be part of the equation.
And it likely would not have been had what looked as if it could have been the greatest season in the history of the softball program been cut short by a global pandemic.
Sitting at 14-5, Coastal Georgia’s softball team slotted in at No. 19 in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 ranking — the program’s first appearance in the poll — with Waldron playing a significant role, slashing .373/.536/.667 with a double, a triple, a team-high four home runs, 12 RBI and 11 stolen bases.
CCGA had just split a doubleheader against The Sun Conference rival South Carolina-Beaufort when the news came down.
“We didn’t really know what to say,” Waldron said. “Some of us, we had hopes that our season could just be paused and we could come back and continue, but realistically, I think in the back of all our heads, we kind of knew it wasn’t going to get better, as it was already going to get worse before it got better…
“It is what it is now, but it’s sad to see Paige (Alt) and Kenzie (Solomon), two seniors, even though we had high expectations for the season, we were ranked very high in the conference, and we had plans to go very far in conference and beyond conference. I feel like it’s almost unfair to me that I have a fifth year and they don’t, but we all agree that we all gave it our best until the last game.”
Waldron said she’d all but decided she wouldn’t return for another season on the diamond, having accepted her softball career had to end at some point, regardless of how it happened. However, a conversation with assistant coach Terry Stewart began to turn the tide.
Learning student-athletes would have their scholarships honored really made Waldron consider one final run with the Mariners, and after speaking to teammates, and even her teammates’ parents, she was unable to resist.
“It made me feel like I was giving up more than I thought,” Waldron said. “I know being a part of Coastal softball, it’s not about me. I’m just one of many girls on the team, and for them to come to me and say that I would be an important piece on the team and they would love for me to play, and come back and be a part of the team again, I realized that if I did get the opportunity, I would really need to step back and consider the bigger picture.
“It’s not just me, it’s about the team, and it’s always been about the team.”
Despite what once felt like a sobering conclusion to their careers as collegiate athletes, both Thompson and Waldron have come to look at the silver linings.
Thompson competed in every tournament for the Mariners this past season, fulfilling her goal entering the year and finishing with an 83.23 stroke average on the campaign.
But now, in addition to repeating her objective of playing in every competition, Thompson is setting her sights on a tournament victory. Her best finish this past season was 16th in a tri-match against SCAD Savannah and USC-Beaufort, but she’s discovered a renewed dedication to her craft.
“When I start getting really serious about my short game, and actually stay at the course for two hours just to practice short game, I notice a different playing on the golf course,” Thompson said. “So I think for me now, focusing on that, and focusing on my driver and everything, but I just know I’m probably going to put a lot more dedication in this year — be out there every single day as much as I can be out there.”
Waldron’s goals entering what turns out will be her first senior season were fairly straightforward: lead The Sun Conference in stolen bases and earn a first-team all-conference nod while helping the Mariners advance as far as they could.
Now she’ll get one last crack at it.
“This pandemic is a mess, but I think underlying, it’s almost a blessing in disguise because now I have time to prepare more, workout more, and really sort out the goals for this year,” Waldron said. “I believe my goals will be the same: I want to lead a lot of stats in the conference, and as a team, I think we’re set with the same goal of making it far.
“Given we’ve lost Kenzie and Paige, I think everyone is kind of hungry for another season to really give it our all.”