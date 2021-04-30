The Pirate boys were fewer than 20 minutes from scoring another historic victory in their Cinderella season — then midnight struck in Atlanta.
Brunswick High’s season came to an end in the second round of the state playoffs Thursday in a 3-1 loss to North Atlanta.
A week after playing and winning the first home playoff game in program history, the Pirates hit the road to contend with the top seed in Region 4-6A. Looking to punch a ticket to the Elite 8, Brunswick jumped out to an early 1-0 advantage and led by the same score at halftime.
The Pirates continued to hold through the midway point of the second half, but the Warriors scored the equalizer with nearly 17 minutes remaining and rode the momentum to the go-ahead goal with 10 minutes to play.
North Atlanta put the nail in Brunswick’s coffin a few minutes later on a free kick off a BHS penalty, putting the Pirates’ season to a bittersweet end.
“Game after game, we just kept improving,” said Brunswick boys coach Enrique Power. “The boys have a lot to be proud of. They did a lot of things that have never been done before, and they set a high standard for the next couple of years to come.”
This season, Brunswick set a school record for wins, earned its first two victories over crosstown rival Glynn Academy, and hosted its first playoff game, which ended with it’s first playoff win.
The 13 seniors on the team cemented their legacy at the high school, but the Pirates aren’t planning on going anywhere anytime soon.
“Every single one of those seniors, each one was a leader on and off the field,” Power said. “But we’ve still got some juniors that are going to be with us — Denilson Carcamo, Oscar Cruz, Jacob Nieves — we’ve still got a couple of key players staying with us, and those boys are going to push the younger guys…
“That’s the good thing, we have a lot of our top guys staying with us for next year, so that just builds up a lot of the momentum.”
The hope is, somewhere down the line, the 2020-21 season will be viewed as the turning point for the Brunswick boys soccer program.
“It’s something that me as an alumni that went to this school and played varsity for four years, it’s something that I always wanted,” Power said. “Hopefully we can make it grow more and more to where it becomes a soccer school where each kid that comes is like, ‘I want to play for this program. I’m ready for the challenge.’”