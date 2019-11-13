La’Trinity Best and Zoesha Smith never planned on signing their respective letters-of-intent before playing their final high school basketball game.
But when the Glynn Academy standouts received offers from their respective schools of choice, Best and Smith didn’t want to wait any longer to commit.
In front of an auditorium filled with friends, family, teachers, coaches and classmates, Best signed on to play for Frances Marion while Smith committed to the University of Georgia.
“At first I said I was going to wait, but I wanted to go to that school and I didn’t want to wait to the last minute,” Best said. “So I was like, ‘Why not?’”
Both players have been integral parts of the turnaround in the Glynn Academy girls basketball program since head coach Sharnesha Smith took over in 2017-18. Over the last two seasons, the Terrors have gone 40-18, twice playing for the region championship, and winning its first since 1995 last season on the way to a quarterfinal appearance in the Class 6A playoffs.
During that span, Best has developed into the team’s premiere post scorer and a defensive presence inside, though the first word that came to Sharnesha Smith’s mind when describing the senior was “clown,” eliciting a knowing laugh from the audience.
However, Best’s sense of humor hasn’t stopped her from becoming a terror on the court. A nightly double-double threat, Best has averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds per game over the past two seasons, earning her consecutive spots on the All Region 2-6A first team.
Best thanked her mother and coaches before revealing her choice to play for Francis Marion in Florence, S.C.
“I was nervous the whole time,” Best said. “When I was trying to say my speech, I was very nervous. I started tumbling over my words.
“I got through it, but it was short.”
The Patriots are just five years removed from an Elite 8 appearance in the Division II National Tournament, and Best could be part of the class that helps return the program to the big stage.
“When I went there, the coaches just loved me and the players just accepted me in,” Best said. “I put on their jersey, and it felt right.”
Smith felt the same way about the Bulldogs, who she verbally committed to in July following a courtship that began when Georgia watched her at a camp in Birmingham, Ala., in April.
She went on to further impress when Glynn Academy competed in Georgia’s elite camp in early June, but frankly, her resume speaks for itself.
Smith averaged team-highs in points (19.9), rebounds (12), steals (2.3), and blocks (1.3) for the Terrors last season, earning her all sorts of accolades in the process. As a junior, Smith was named the Region 2-6A Player of the Year, a spot on the USA TODAY All-USA Georgia girls second team and the GACA All-State team, and she was also earned MVP honors in the GACA junior all-star game.
At Georgia, Smith will be joining a program that is 81-44 with two appearances in the NCAA Tournament in four years under head coach Joni Taylor.
“It has always been my dream school,” Smith said.