Just because it was expected, doesn’t make it any less sweet.
The Brunswick High girls rode a dominant second half to a 57-31 victory over South Effingham on Friday at Brunswick Square Garden to capture the program’s second straight Region 2-6A championship.
The Pirates (24-3) opened the third quarter on a 17-2 run to turn a five-point halftime advantage into a rout of the Mustangs (20-7).
Brunswick has only lost one region game the past two seasons — a regular-season contest last year against Bradwell Institute, which has since dropped down to Class 5A. The Pirates entered the year as the clear favorites in the region and proved it on the court by making a clean sweep of region that saw an eight-point win represent the closest margin of victory.
“This is a big deal,” said Brunswick girls head coach Maria Mangram. “It’s like I just told them, ‘Winning the region is not easy, so don’t let anybody water it down or downplay it.’ These girls have been working hard all year, so it’s only right the put the icing on the cake by finishing the region with the region championship.”
South Effingham had been nearest to dethroning Brunswick in a scrappy contest in Guyton back in January, but early on, it looked like the Pirates would take care of business quickly with Jermiyah “Coco” Ramsey providing the spark.
Ramsey found a pair of teammates in transition for buckets to get BHS on the board before taking matters into her own hands — knocking down a 3 that put the team up 7-2 midway through the period, and another with under a minute remaining in the first to extend the Brunswick lead to 16-6 headed into the second quarter.
But just as it looked like the Pirates would pull away, the Mustangs rattled off a run of their own, scoring eight straight points to open the second and claw back to within two on an open corner 3 generated against Brunswick’s zone.
Getting the ball inside to bigs Shamya Flanders and Shané Jackson, Brunswick was able to put the lead back to eight, but South Effingham’s third 3-pointer of the period had the halftime advantage at just 23-18.
“I told them, ‘You’ve got to smell blood,’” Mangram said. “We’re at the point where you can’t let up. You’ve got to go ahead and continue to play.”
Undeterred, the Pirates came out of the locker room and delivered a haymaker.
Brunswick turned to the full court press, and South Effingham was unable to handle to increased defensive intensity, turning the ball over to fuel the BHS run. The Mustangs only scored two points over the first six-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter as the Pirates built a 20-point lead.
“Our game plan was to not come out in our regular defense that we always play, just because I knew they had prepared for that, so that’s why we started in a 3-2 (zone) instead of the 2-3. We were OK the first quarter, but then the second quarter, I just feel like we took a nap or something.
“But we made some adjustments at halftime, and when we came back out, we were ready. The girls just refocused, and we were able to get a big lead in the third quarter.”
South Effingham ended the third on a 7-0 spurt capped by a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but Brunswick didn’t allow the lead to dip from double-digits before knocking the challenger out with one final flurry.
Flanders led the Pirates with 17 points, and Jackson chipped in nine, along with her usual stellar defense, but it may have been the smallest player on the court who played the largest role in Brunswick title game triumph.
Ramsey finished with 16 points and six assists, and her impact went beyond the box score as the junior point guard demonstrated the ability to act as a coach on the floor.
“Coco played very well tonight,” Mangram said. “She was a leader on the court, she was able to direct and tell people where to go. I’m proud of her. She’s grown up so much. For us to go far, she’s going to have to play.”
The first challenge will be a first-round matchup against Thomas County Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday as Brunswick begins its state playoff run at home.