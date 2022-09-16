Just 41 seconds after the game clock started rolling, the Pirates sashayed their way into the end zone.
There would be no upset Friday at Glynn County Stadium as Brunswick High pulverized Islands 49-0.
Celebrating homecoming, the Pirates could hardly wait to get the party started, jumping out to a 35-point lead by halftime, prompting the clock to continuously run throughout the final two quarters.
Brunswick (4-0) wasn’t perfect — it lost a fumble in the first quarter and provided Islands (0-5) an early spark on the ensuing drive, but the Pirates dominated the rest of the contest against the overmatched Sharks, outgaining them 339-17 on the night.
“We’ve still got to be consistent in everything we do,” said BHS head coach Garrett Grady. “Hats off to Islands. They have some really good players on their team. I think they’re very talented, and their record doesn’t speak to it, but they play with a lot of heart. I have a lot of respect for Coach (DeShawn) Printup and what he does.”
Although winless, Islands had been playing some better ball over the two previous weeks leading into its matchup against Brunswick, especially on the defensive end, but the Pirates were simply too much.
Three plays into the contest, Brunswick had already moved 65 yards down the field, the scoring play coming on a 34-yard touchdown pass from JR Elkins to Terry Mitchell. The Pirates missed the extra point, but after forcing a quick three-and-out, they were in position to build on the lead.
Starting the drive on the Islands 33 yard-line, William Heck rumbled 16 yards before the ball came loose as he fought for more yardage, and the Sharks jumped on the recovery.
It looked as if it would be no harm, no foul as Brunswick pushed Islands back to just outside the goal line and forced a punt from inside the end zone, but the Pirates roughed the punter and gave the Sharks a fresh set of downs.
A few plays later, Islands lined up to punt again. This time, the Sharks punter pulled the ball and lofted a pass to an open receiver for another first down.
Islands crossed the 50 for the first and only time in the first half to set up a 4th down, but Brunswick snuffed out the run for a six-yard loss, and the road team would hardly threaten again.
The Sharks had -2 yards over the remainder of the contest.
“We gave them a little life, and lost possession on a fumble, but other than that, a great night, a way to send the seniors out who have worked so hard,” Grady said. “A lot of guys got to play tonight, and that’s what it was about — getting guys reps.”
Brunswick took over after the turnover on downs and took just five plays to return to the end zone, three straight carries for 10 or more yards by Jamarius Towns setting up Jayden Drayton’s 2-yard touchdown run. A two-point conversion made the score 14-0 with 41 seconds remaining in the first.
Drayton added another score on the Pirates’ first drive of the second period, and Brunswick used a little trickery to score again a few minutes later on a 44-yard touchdown pass from receiver Kevin Thomas to Mitchell.
On the next drive, BHS went back to Mitchell on a curl to convert a 4th and 9. The human joystick caught the pass beyond the sticks and proceeded to shake the Islands defenders on his way to a 43-yard score.
Mitchell finished the contest with three catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns.
“I mean, Touchdown Terry,” Grady said with a smile.
With the clock running and a 35-0 advantage, the Pirates got their reserves into the game over the final two quarters. Towns capped off a six-carry, 88-yard night with a 29-yard touchdown on Brunswick’s opening drive of the 3rd, and Nashik Cohen put the finishing touches on the game with a 1-yard scoring run with 5:10 to play.
Brunswick entered the game ranked third in fewest points allowed in Class 6A, and the Pirates lowered that figure with their first shutout of the year. Islands had just one first down over the final three quarters.
There won’t be much time for Brunswick to celebrate an unblemished ending to non-region play. The City Championship against crosstown rival Glynn Academy is next week.
“Now we’ve got to focus on what’s at hand,” Grady said. “The City Championship, that’s going to be big game right here between the bricks. We know we’re going to get Glynn’s best, but we’ve still got a lot of stuff we can get better at.
“We’ve got to focus on cleaning that up because we have not played a perfect game yet. We’ve got to do that.”