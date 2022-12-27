Terry Mitchell_MVP.jpg
Buy Now

Brunswick High's Terry Mitchell

 Illustration by Derrick Davis/The Brunswick News

Although perpetually undersized at 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, Terry Mitchell has yet to meet a moment bigger than him.

Whenever Brunswick High needed a big play, everyone in the stadium knew to look for No. 10. City championships, region championships, border classics, it didn’t matter — Mitchell was prepared to deliver an electric answer to any quandary.

More from this section