Although perpetually undersized at 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, Terry Mitchell has yet to meet a moment bigger than him.
Whenever Brunswick High needed a big play, everyone in the stadium knew to look for No. 10. City championships, region championships, border classics, it didn’t matter — Mitchell was prepared to deliver an electric answer to any quandary.
One of the most explosive players in the state for the 10-1 Pirates, Mitchell is The News’ 2022-23 Coastal Georgia All-Area Football Team’s Most Valuable Player.
“I’m a humble guy, but when things need to be done, I always want to do it,” Mitchell said. “It’s not about being a star — it’s about making it count and doing what’s best for the team. If everybody does their job, my mind is just flowing like, ‘We’ve got to win, we’ve got to do this. There is no other way. I’ve got to do it.’”
Mitchell racked up more than 1,300 all-purpose yards and scored in eight of Brunswick’s 11 games, finishing the season with 15 total touchdowns, which was the eighth-most of any player in Class 6A. His 972 receiving yards ranked sixth in the classification, and his 22.6 yards per reception were the second-most of any player with at least 40 catches.
It was his improvement as a route runner and general understanding of the game that sparked the biggest growth in Mitchell following a sophomore season that saw him burst onto the scene with 911 all-purpose yards after making the jump from junior varsity.
“My (offensive coordinator Mitch Belker) made it easier for us to go out there and get it,” Mitchell said. “He made it so I have to make plays. So now since I’m a starter, I’m a leader; I have to go get it. There’s no other way around it. I’ve got to go get it.
“My wide receiver coach (Brian Saunds) taught me some new things that I never knew in my life. He made me more experienced with the game — not even wide receiver-wise, but overall in football. He just made it easier for me to understand the game more so I can apply my talents to the game and just take over.”
Entering his junior campaign as the unquestioned No. 1 target for an offense seeking more production form its passing game following the graduation of four senior running backs, Mitchell made life easier for the entire unit.
Mitchell’s elite speed opened up room underneath for his fellow receivers and the running game as defenses were forced to shade a safety over top or risk giving up six. But play too far off, and Mitchell provided ample easy throws on comebacks for his first-year starting quarterback.
And there was always the risk Mitchell would turn those short tosses into scores anyways. Despite being one of the smallest players on the field, Mitchell’s dynamic agility in space, balance and strength belying his stature allowed him to make the most out of any opportunity with the ball in his hands.
“I’ve always been undersized as a kid,” Mitchell said. “I’ve always been told that I’m not going to get bigger, I’m not going to be better than people, I’m not going to make it, so I just work harder than everybody else. I know I’m undersized, but I have to make a way.
“Making a move, you don’t want to get touched. I’m not going to lie, I don’t want to get touched at all. I hate getting touched. But it’s like running from a dog, I can’t let him touch me.”
With Mitchell spearheading the offense, and providing the team excellent field position as a returner, Brunswick averaged 35.5 points per game and completed the team’s second straight undefeated regular season. He was recognized as the Region 2-6A Player of the Year.
But Mitchell is still far from satisfied with both himself and the team.
With one more year to lift the Pirates to new heights and inscribe his name in the school’s history books, Mitchell has lofty goals in mind.
“I want at least 1,300 receiving yards, 17 touchdowns — I want to take over this year,” Mitchell said. “All-purpose yards, I want be in the 2,000s. I want to make a big impact on Brunswick High history. I already broke a record — I’m trying to have all the records.
“Team-wise, 10-0 again. I want to beat a top 10 team. I need to play somebody top 10. I want to beat a top 10 team so we can go ahead and prepare for playoffs early. This is going to be the most disciplined team we’ve ever had. I want to prepare early so we can have a big run in the playoffs this year and go ahead and win that state ring, bring it home back to Brunswick.”