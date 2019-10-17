Camden’s coach Bob Sphire and his team know exactly how big the Wildcats matchup against Colquitt County is tonight.
“If it takes something to get you motivated for this game, you’re probably in the wrong sport,” Sphire said.
As one of Georgia’s biggest matchups this week, the stage is set in Kingsland for a Region 1-7A showdown as the No. 17 ranked Wildcats take on a No. 2 ranked Colquitt County team.
After losing 50-49 in a shootout against Valdosta back on Sept. 13, Colquitt has bulldozed over most of its opponents.
Colquitt heads into tonight’s game 6-1 and looking to end Camden’s perfect season. The Packers have 25 seniors on this squad, and those seniors aren’t accustomed to getting beat. Colquitt averages 39 points while their defense is holding opponents to 12.3 a game.
Sphire knows how good Colquitt’s defense is and that the Packers will have a plan in place for the Wildcats.
Through seven games, the Packers have 20.5 sacks, 47 tackles for loss, 63 quarterback hurries, four interceptions, and have recovered all eight fumbles forced this season. Colquitt’s defense knows how to cause havoc.
Sphire said since Zy Brockington returned, he’s been a difference-maker for them. Brockington has played in five games this year for the Packers and has 14 total tackles, eight solo, and six assists. He also has five tackles for loss, one sack, and seven quarterback hurries.
“He’s a real physical guy that just really ramped up their defensive front when he came back,” Sphire said. “All three guys they have on the defensive line are all really good players. You can tell the difference when he was out, and having him back is big. They’re very multiple, and they give a lot of looks and change personnel to go nickel and dime. They’re very situational oriented with their defense.”
Sphire said Colquitt had some coaches that used to work for him, so the Packers will likely have a plan in place for Camden’s potent offense.
“Obviously they’ll study us, and I’ve got some coaches on that staff who kind of know how we go about doing our deal,” Sphire said. “We’re not a run-first or a pass-first, we’re kind of take what the defense gives us. Well, they kind of match that with their personnel based on down and distance. They’ll have a good formula to be able to defend us.”
Starting this week at quarterback for the Wildcats will be sophomore Joshua Brown. He started last week against Colleton. So far this season, he’s completed 12-of-20 passes for 287 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.
However, Sphire did say that senior quarterback Logan Watson will be able to play this week if needed.
Camden’s offense knows how to score, especially with its two running backs Jamie Felix and Daryl Williams. Felix has 87 carries on the season for 605 yards and eight touchdowns. He averages seven yards a carry and averages right at 100.8 yards each game.
His counterpart Williams has 64 carries for 410 yards and four scores while averaging 6.4 yards each carry and 68.3 a game.
However, the Wildcats have plenty of receivers to throw to as well in case Colquitt shuts down the run game. Shawn Hardy leads the team with 19 catches for 447 yards and six touchdowns. Close behind him is Chamar Roberts, who has 15 catches for 385 yards and seven scores.
Colquitt’s offense will have to keep tabs on this Wildcat defense as well. Despite giving up more points to opponents, Camden’s found a way to make plays when it mattered.
Currently, the Wildcats have 21 sacks, 32 tackles for loss, 36 quarterback hurries, seven interceptions, 15 passes deflected, seven forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries. Much like Colquitt’s defense, Camden’s created some havoc. The Wildcats will have to get pressure on this offense and quickly.
Jaycee Harden is the starting quarterback for the Packers and is 124-of-189 for 1,916 yards, 24 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He’s completing 66 percent of his passes and averages 273.7 yards through the air a game.
Colquitt also has six wideouts with over 100 receiving yards. The leading receiver is Lemeke Brockington, who has 32 catches this season for 483 yards and eight touchdowns.
However, it’s not the passing game that Camden had to prepare for this week. The Wildcats also had to get ready for senior running back Daijun Edwards. He has 98 carries for 571 yards, three games with 100 or more yards, and seven touchdowns. Edwards averages 5.8 yards a carry and 81.6 per game.
He’s considered a 4-star running back on 247Sports Composite rankings and is one of the top-ranked running backs in the Peach State. Edwards ranks as the No. 20 overall running back and the No. 28 player in Georgia.
Sphire said he could be one of the best players in the state.
“He may be the best running back in Georgia and is probably one of the best players in South Georgia,” Sphire said. “So they’ve got an outstanding receiving core, and so they can spread the field with a bunch of good receivers and then you have a guy like him at running back. That’s kind of double poison. He never loses yards. He’s always falling forward. Even when things aren’t blocked well for him, he finds a way to make a play. I mean, he’s just really shifty.”
The Wildcats honored the 2008 state title team last year. This time, the 2009 state championship team will get recognized tonight. Sphire said he’s excited to see the team get honored and bring the community even more together.
“For this community, its a chance to really celebrate and recognize one of the proud moments of this community with that 2009 team,” Sphire said. “Combining hopefully with now a little bit of hope for the future of the program. Now that we’re back and in a situation going into this game 7-0. It’s kind of a cool thing that you got the past history of success to be celebrated tomorrow night and then the hope for the future with kind of what’s going on with the program.
“I’m excited for the community to merge the two things together, and I’m really excited that the 2009 group gets to come back with a game like this being played where there should be great attendance at it.”
Camden’s got a point to prove against Colquitt after falling to them last year 38-9. The Wildcats will look to upset the No. 2 team in the state of Georgia and stay perfect heading into the final two weeks of region play.