Off days have been few and far between for Brunswick High this offseason.
Instead, the Pirates have spent the last few weeks caravanning around the southeast looking for work and exposure.
Brunswick attended a mega camp and 7-on-7 competition at Florida State last week, a 7-on-7 at the University of Florida this week, and it will begin a three-day, 11-on-11 padded camp at Valdosta State this Monday.
“It’s just a great experience for these guys to get out, get on a college campus again, and get the exposure,” said assistant head coach/offensive line coach Garrett Grady. “I think some guys really opened some coaches’ eyes.”
Senior offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton has already earned plenty of attention, having drawn nearly two dozen offers from major Division I programs heading into the Sunshine Showcase Mega Camp, which provided close to 3,000 athletes an opportunity to flash their talent in front of coaching staffs from 78 different schools.
Juniors Jayden Drayton and Jamal Meriweather didn’t enter the mega camp with as much fanfare, but even among an overwhelming number of athletes, the Pirates stood out.
“They got to meet a lot of coaches there,” Grady said. “Jamal started picking up a lot of interest at that time. Those guys were really starting to get a hold of him.”
A 6-foot-7, 265-pound offensive lineman with quick feet and an 83-inch wingspan, Meriweather put himself firmly on the radar of D1 programs, earning offers from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall as well as some serious interest from Michigan State.
24/7Sports also declared Meriweather one of the under-the-radar standouts of the camp.
All three returned to Tallahassee, along with more than 30 other Pirates, a few days later to compete in the FSU 7-on-7 competition and Big Man Challenge for more work.
“We drove down (June 8), stayed in a hotel, had a great bonding experience and everything, and then the next day, 7-on-7 teams played, O-line/D-line did their fundamental circuits, got coached by the Florida State coaches, and then they did 1-on-1 pass rush competition at the end,” Grady said.
The linemen donned shells for 1-on-1 drills, and Brunswick runs its own playbook on both sides of the ball for 7-on-7 rather than a system tailored for the passing league — functionally turning the competition into live reps for their players.
While improving their conditioning, communication and numerous other specifics, one of the Pirates’ 7-on-7 squads earned the top seed in pool play and advanced to the semifinals of the Florida State competition.
Brunswick went through the same drill this past Wednesday in Gainesville with 22 linemen and a couple of 7-on-7 teams making the trip to Florida, where one of the units made another deep run in the passing league tournament, and Drayton posed a 40-inch vertical.
But it’s not just on the fields of various college campuses that the Pirates have improved this offseason. Brunswick makes the most of each trip for team bonding and camaraderie, strategically rooming players together to make the most of the experience.
“The coaching staff will sometime break up in our position groups and not even talk about football,” Grady said. “We’ll talk about other issues, or other things going on — family or this and that. That’s our motto ‘All About the Family.’ We we go on trips like this, we’re definitely all about the family.”
Of course, that family includes the BHS faithful who make such trips possible. Players work hard to sell discount cards and participate in various fundraisers, and the Brunswick Touchdown Club show their support by supplementing the efforts.
“None of this would be possible without our Brunswick community, Pirate Nation,” Grady said. “None of that is possible without that support.
“We’ve got parents that are involved very much. They want to see these kids have an opportunity that they didn’t have — or maybe did have — and try to get the exposure for their community and this team. That support is greatly appreciated.”