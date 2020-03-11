The Coastal Georgia men found themselves still inside the top 25 when the latest NAIA Tennis Coaches’ Poll was released Wednesday, and then they validated their ranking with a 5-2 win over No. 22 Missouri Valley College.
The Mariners slid a spot from the Feb. 26 poll down to No. 20, but coming off a two-match skid, Coastal has bounced back to secure victories against Georgetown College and Missouri Valley over the last two days.
Coastal Georgia got off to a strong start by sweeping all three doubles matches — the duo of Arthur Figuiere and Talic Jamela winning 6-2 at line No. 1, Adrian and Khanyakweze Ramokgopa sweeping No. 2 at 6-0, and John Thomas Powell and Bautista Chiaradia coming out on top 6-4 at No. 3.
Missouri Valley fought back in singles, earning a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Powell at No. 2 and winning the third line against Farina in a three-set tiebreaker, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6.
But Figuiere won a tightly-contested match 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1, Ramokgopa came from behind to win 2-6, 7-5, 6-0 at No. 4, Jamela won No. 5 in three sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Chiaradia walked away with a 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 6.
On the women’s side, the Mariners suffered another narrow defeat, falling 4-3 for the second straight day.
The Coastal Georgia women received votes in the latest poll, but it was unable to earn its first win over an NAIA top 25 team against No. 22 Missouri Valley.
The Mariners narrowly missed out on the point at doubles when Paola Beneyto Miller and Paige DeLaPerriere came up just short at line three, falling 7-5 in a hard-fought battle. The Vikings had already beaten Daniela Alvarez Campo and Caitlyn Napier 6-3 at No. 2.
Eva Rubio and Marianela Landi were the only pair to pick up a doubles win for Coastal, winning 6-3 at No. 1.
Landi also won her singles match 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2, though Rubio fell 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets at No. 1. Campo scratched out a 6-2, 2-6, 6-0 victory at No. 4, and the Mariners won line five with Napier pulling through 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.
But losses by Madeline Garner (6-3, 6-3) at No. 3 and Moller (4-6, 7-5, 6-1) at No. 6 left Coastal Georgia a point shy of victory.
The Coastal Georgia women are set to play its next match at 3 p.m. Wednesday against Hundington College at Chaplin Park Tennis Center in Hilton Head, S.C. The women will then return to Hilton Head to face off against University of St. Thomas at 3 p.m. the following Sunday at the Van der Meer Tennis Center.
Coastal’s mens team is off until March 24, when they’ll make the trek to Hilton Head to compete against St. Olaf College at noon in the Evian Tennis Center.