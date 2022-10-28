The Pirates’ first trip to Columbia County this season saw the team light up the scoreboard to pick up a struggling defense and claw out a win over a Region 2-6A upstart.
On Thursday, it was the Black Flag that covered for an inconsistent offensive performance to lead No. 9 Brunswick High (9-0, 5-0) to a 28-7 victory on the road against Evans (3-6, 1-4).
J.R. Elkins connected with Terry Mitchell for a 38-yard touchdown pass on Brunswick’s first possession of the contest, but that would be the only score for either team until the fourth quarter despite piling up 321 rushing yards over the course of the game.
The Pirates turned the ball over on downs just outside the red zone on the ensuing possession, and after getting the ball back, they had a touchdown overturned on a holding call before a second straight possession ended on a failed fourth-down coversion. Brunswick’s final possession of the first half was also a fruitless foray into opposing territory due to an interception.
The turnovers continued into the second half for the Pirates, which lost a fumble on their 27-yard line on their opening possession of the third quarter. Brunswick turned away Evans, but it immediately put the ball back on the turf the next drive.
In spite of the offensive miscues, Brunswick remained in front thanks to an extraordinary effort by a defense that entered the contest as the seventh-ranked scoring defense in Class 6A at 12.8 points per game.
After pitching a shutout in the first half, the Black Flag played the entirety of the third quarter with its back up against the wall, and yet it would not yield.
Brunswick turned Evans over on downs just inside the 10-yard line after the first Pirates fumble, and it wouldn’t even allow a first down following the second fumble, turning Evans over on downs in four plays to take over in plus territory at the 38-yard line.
“Defense came to play,” said BHS head coach Garrett Grady. “They stepped up, some guys stepped up when we had an injury. But they definitely had their back against the wall a few times, and came out and shut them out until the last minutes of the game. They did a great job.”
With good starting field position for the first time in the second half, the Pirates capitalized, quickly getting into the end zone on a 9-yard run from Jamarious Towns to finally extend the lead to 14-0 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
The teams traded turnovers over the ensuing possessions before BHS turned Evans away on downs for the fourth time in the contest to give the Pirates the ball back at their 10-yard line with over seven minutes to play.
A few plays later, Ivan Johnson broke off a long run to around midfield to spark a drive that would end in a 29-yard scoring run by Towns with 3:26 remaining.
Trailing by three touchdowns, Evans put together a 51-yard drive to get onto the scoreboard on a 5-yard touchdown pass with just over 90 seconds to play, but the ensuing onside kick was fielded by R’Marion Lamar and returned 50 yards for the score to put the finishing touches on the victory.
Treks to the Augusta area have been a bit treacherous for Brunswick this season — the team allowed Grovetown to score 18 more points than any other opponent in a wild 56-39 win, and although the team has scored 84 points in two trips, they’ve turned the ball over eight times in those games compared to nine times in its seven other contests combined.
Incidentally, neither game was played on Friday; the Grovetown game moved to Wednesday due to the threat of Hurricane Ian.
Those factors won’t be present when Brunswick plays its biggest game of the season next week — a region championship game against Effingham County next Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
“We get a shot at the region title when we play Effingham at home,” Grady said. “We’re looking forward to this game. It’s going to be a big-time atmosphere. I hope our guys are up to the challenge.”