No. 8 McIntosh County Academy is set to set to play its biggest regular-season game in five years on Friday in a de facto Region 3-A, Division II championship against No. 10 Emanuel County Institute at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Ship.
The Buccaneers (7-1, 2-0) found themselves in a similar position each of the past two weeks in the five-team region, but the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-0) represent a different hurdle.
McIntosh hasn’t won a region title since 2008, and the program’s last top 10 showdown was a 42-6 loss to Clinch County back in 2017. The Buccaneers are well aware of those milestones, and though the team wants to treat each week the same in terms of preparation, they’ve paid a little extra attention to detail in the lead up to this game.
“We have treated it like every other week, but we’re on fall break right now, so we’ve had some more time,” said MCA head coach Bradley Warren. “Kids have gotten to rest, coaches got to rest, and we’ve probably been a little more thorough that we usually can be because of the time constraints during the school week.”
It has already been a banner year for the Buccaneers, which has surpassed the six-win mark for only the second time in a decade. Now in the program’s fourth season since Warren’s return to Darien, McIntosh County Academy has climbed into the rankings on the strength of a defense that ranks fourth in the classification in points allowed at 11.75 points per contest.
That defense had its finest performance yet last week in a 21-0 shutout of Montgomery County, holding the opponent to 109 yards of total offense while recording six tackles for a loss and four turnovers, one returned 60 yards for a score by Jaylyn Ellison for the unit’s fifth touchdown of the season.
The Buccaneers have moved the ball well out of its wing-T for the most part this season, averaging more than 240 rushing yards per game with a four-headed monster of JaReese Campbell (559 rushing yards; seven touchdowns), Deondray Bacon (406; five), Monte Stokes (405; four) and LaDerrious West (397; four), but eight turnovers on the year have helped some teams hang around.
McIntosh County Academy can’t afford many mistakes in a matchup against a battle-tested Emanuel County Institute.
Despite sitting under .500 on the season, the Bulldogs have earned its ranking with a schedule that has already featured four top 10 teams. ECI lost its opener 28-14 against No. 9 Metter, defeated No. 7 Lincoln County 41-27 the following game, fell to No. 2 Swainsboro 41-12 a few weeks later, and dropped a 27-21 game in overtime against No. 4 Johnson County the next week.
Even its lone loss to an unranked team was a 41-21 defeat by a Dublin team currently ranked No. 10 in Class A, Division I. The only teams Emanuel County has faced that have been unranked throughout the season are Jefferson County and Portal, who the Bulldogs beat by a combined score of 76-41 over their last two contests.
And Emanuel County Institute’s experience goes even further beyond. The program has won seven region titles and two state championships since 2006, a span that saw McIntosh County Academy claim just one region crown.
Suffice it to say, the Bulldogs know how to win big games under head coach Chris Kearson, who 98-39 in 12 seasons at ECI.
“There’s a lot of continuity in their program, that’s usually because the coaching staff has been there in place for a long time; we’ve got to overcome that,” Warren said. “I feel like we’ve got four years worth of continuity now, so our kids are playing good football as well.
“But the continuity in his program, the kids are running the same offense, same defense for years and years. They’ve got talent, they’re well coached. We’ve got our hands full.”
Warren and the Buccaneers know exactly what kind of battle they can expect against the Bulldogs with the programs preparing for the fourth game against one another in the last four years.
In Warren’s first season back with MCA in 2019, ECI traveled to The Ship and came away with a 28-23 victory. The two were matched up in the same region the following season, and the Buccaneers returned the favor by going on the road and scoring a 21-7 victory in Twin City.
However, the road team won for the third consecutive season when Emanuel County delivered a 17-6 defeat to McIntosh County last season.
Hosting again, the Buccaneers will need to snap that cycle to establish themselves on the same footing of other perennial powerhouses.
“Their culture has been immersed in a deep tradition in football, and McIntosh has been on and off over the last 20 years,” Warren said. “We feel like we’re ready to play at those levels. We feel like we’re a contender of those levels.”