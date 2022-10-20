No. 8 McIntosh County Academy is set to set to play its biggest regular-season game in five years on Friday in a de facto Region 3-A, Division II championship against No. 10 Emanuel County Institute at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Ship.

The Buccaneers (7-1, 2-0) found themselves in a similar position each of the past two weeks in the five-team region, but the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-0) represent a different hurdle.

