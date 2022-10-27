With a region championship in hand, the Buccaneers have one last challenge to complete in their regular-season finale: Play to their own lofty standard.
No. 7 McIntosh County Academy (8-1, 3-0) will look to complete a perfect run through Region 3-A, Division II when it travels to Bulloch County for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday against Portal (4-4, 0-2).
Last week, MCA rode a dominant second half to a 28-21 victory over No. 10 Emanuel County Institute to capture the program’s first region title since 2008 and secure home field advantage for at least the first two games of the postseason.
And the Buccaneers have the opportunity to continue making more school history — 2008 is the only time in the previous 41 years McIntosh has won nine games in the regular season, and the team’s current seven-game winning streak is only three shy of the program’s longest, which was set in head coach Bradley Warren’s first stint at MCA in 2000.
But to accomplish that, the Buccaneers need to bring their best throughout the rest of the season.
“I think that focus point has been an issue all year, playing up or playing down to the competition level,” Warren said. “We need to play whatever our level is. We’ve been really trying to push that this week.”
McIntosh County Academy has scored a number of big wins over the balance of the campaign, beating 3A Johnson in its opener, scoring an overtime win over region upstart Jenkins County, and downing ECI a week ago, but the Buccaneers have also played some opponents closer than perhaps they should have.
Games against Lanier County, Atkinson County and Montgomery County — each projected to hit the road for the first round of the playoffs — were still undecided going into the second half.
Portal will likely be the odd-one out in the Region 3-A, Division II playoff race, but the program has plenty of motivation to rack up as many wins as it can. The Panthers’ four wins have already exceeded the team’s total over the previous three seasons combined.
Entering the season, Portal was just 15-80 over the past decade, and the program hasn’t made the playoffs since 2006. But the Panthers have shown some fight this season, their 23.1 points per game and 22.9 points allowed both the best marks for the program since 2013.
Quarterback Elijah Coleman has carried much of the burden offensively for Portal, his team-leading 779 rushing yards are 584 more than the next highest rusher, and he’s scored 12 of the team’s 15 rushing touchdowns. Coleman has also completed 17-of-41 passing attempts for 401 yards and four more scores.
However, Portal should expect tough sledding against a McIntosh County Academy defense that ranks fourth in the classification in points allowed at 12.8 points per game.
The Buccaneers have racked up 42 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, and 16 turnovers on the season, quickly getting the ball back to the offense to grind out long, time-consuming possessions out of the wing-T.
And the team has gotten even harder to stop in recent weeks with the return of JaReese Campbell to the backfield.
Campbell was injured early in McIntosh County Academy’s Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic matchup against West Nassau and missed the next two games. In the four games since his return, Campbell has racked up 525 rushing yards and nine touchdowns — eclipsing the 100-yard mark in each contest.
“Just reps, getting comfortable again,” Warren said, explaining the key to reintegrating his leading rusher. “Getting reps, getting in shape. He’s a bigger back, which I like. In the first half, you can say, ‘Well, you’re not breaking one 80 yards,’ but the longer the game goes on, the tougher JaReese Campbell and Deondray Bacon get to tackle.”
Playing the heart of its region schedule, MCA is averaging 228 rushing yards at 5.1 yards per carry over the past three games, much of the production coming in the second halves against worn out defenses.
McIntosh County Academy is peaking at the right time — it wants to make sure it continues the trend as it closes out the regular season.
“I think honestly, one, we’ve got a good team chemistry, and two, we changed up some things in the conditioning program this year that have been spectacular, largely due to us getting that indoor facility,” Warren said. “I feel like our conditioning level really showed up in the second half last week.”