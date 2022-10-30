Playing their final regular season game Friday, McIntosh County Academy went on the road and handled its business as they left Portal with a 33-6 win and a Region 3-1A Division II title.
It took a full quarter of work to get the offense rolling for McIntosh, with the team punting and turning the ball over on downs on its two possessions in the first quarter.
“Yeah we have been a slow starter all year,” said McIntosh head coach Bradley Warren. “Whether it’s been penalties or tempo, I don’t really know why. We have been aggressive, and we feel like we have an effort to get better. We still have a ways to go in that category. But, once we have gotten started we have done pretty well. We have played pretty well in the second, third, and fourth quarters all year.
The Buccaneers’ defense stood tall to give the offense time to get into the game.
The offense got the ball rolling in the second quarter when JaReese Campbell punched in the first touchdown of the night from 1-yard out to put the team up 7-0.
It was all McIntosh from that point.
After stopping Portal around midfield, McIntosh reposted with a two-minute drive that had Deondray Bacon scoring from 9 yards out to put the team up 13-0.
Coming out of the locker room, the Buccaneers started the second half with the ball on their 49-yard line after a strong kickoff return.
Needing seven plays, and going for it on fourth down from Portal’s 29-yard line, LaDarious West took the handoff and blitzed his way into the end zone, putting the team up 19-0 early into the third quarter.
Once more, the Buccaneers’ defense kept Portal’s offense in neutral as they forced another three-and-out and gave the offense a short field.
“Yeah, it is an overall philosophy,” Warren said of the defense being a focal point to their great season. “We feel like No. 1 we play good defense, and No. 2 we play ball-control offense. That’s what we are doing right now.”
Having the ball on the 44-yard line of Portal, McIntosh only needed four plays before Campbell picked up his second rushing touchdown from the 1-yard line.
Leading 26-0 and looking for more points, the defense helped by recovering a fumble on their 34-yard line in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
Taking the ball down the field, Bacon picked up his second touchdown of the night with another 9-yard run to put the team up 33-0.
Portal was able to escape a shutout when Elijah Coleman threw a goal-line pass to Amir Jackson for their lone touchdown of the night.
Picking up the 33-6 win and ending the regular season on an eight-game winning streak, the Buccaneers have a well-timed bye week as they get ready to host the first round of the GHSA 1A-Division II State Football playoffs at The Ship, in two weeks time.
“It has been pretty cool, especially for the seniors,” Warren said. “I have had most of those guys for four years now. They are a good group, and they are fun to coach. I was glad to see their hard work pay off. Our staff’s effort paid off and it was a big win for our overall program and the community I think.”