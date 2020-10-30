Brunswick High went toe-to-toe with No. 5 Richmond Hill in the first half of a showdown between the two undefeated teams in Region 2-6A.

However, led by linemen Shaquon Brooks and Nathan Vickers, the Wildcats’ defense turned their opponents’ miscues into points to stake itself to first in the region with a 42-27 win over the Pirates on Friday.

Brooks and Vickers, the reigning region DPOY, combined for 17 tackles and four sacks as Richmond Hill (7-1, 4-0) won its sixth game in a row and snapped a four-game win streak for Brunswick High (5-3, 3-1).

The Pirates struck first, scoring on a 2-yard run to take an early 7-0 lead with six minutes gone in the first quarter before the Wildcats responded with a 30-yard run to tie the game heading into the second quarter.

Both teams traded a pair of scores in the second period — Brunswick’s second a touchdown pass from KJ Lee to Tyrease Jones to tie the game at 21 at the end of the first half.

Five minutes into the third, Richmond Hill linebacker Kalieb Jackson recovered a BHS fumble and took it to the end zone to give the Wildcats a 28-21 advantage, and the Wildcats went up two touchdowns three minutes later.

Brunswick answered with a score, another Lee touchdown pass, but missed the extra point for to keep the deficit at eight with just over nine minutes to play.

But the Pirates wouldn’t get the game-tying score, eventually falling to the Wildcats.

More from this section

+2
Bennie's Red Barn preserves tradition ...

Bennie's Red Barn preserves tradition ...

Just a couple miles north of the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads a giant red barn mindfully watches over hurried passersby, as it has for nearly the past 70 years. Unquestionably the oldest eatery on St. Simons Island under one family’s leadership, Bennie’s Red Barn, construct…

Small rally holds drive-thru to protest costume controversy

Small rally holds drive-thru to protest costume controversy

Pro-Trump drivers in two pickup trucks, two vans and an SUV staged a pro-Trump drive-thru the Oglethorpe Point Elementary parking lot as school ended Friday to show their displeasure that an administrator had compelled a student to remove a Trump hat and flag worn as a cape on Super Hero Day.

Accuser signs affidavit recanting allegations against Cabrera

Accuser signs affidavit recanting allegations against Cabrera

A student has fully recanted assertions he made in 2018 that former Oglethorpe Point Elementary Assistant Principal Eric Cabrera had sexually molested him when he was in fifth grade, which resulted in Cabrera’s arrest and effectively derailed his career for a time.