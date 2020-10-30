Brunswick High went toe-to-toe with No. 5 Richmond Hill in the first half of a showdown between the two undefeated teams in Region 2-6A.
However, led by linemen Shaquon Brooks and Nathan Vickers, the Wildcats’ defense turned their opponents’ miscues into points to stake itself to first in the region with a 42-27 win over the Pirates on Friday.
Brooks and Vickers, the reigning region DPOY, combined for 17 tackles and four sacks as Richmond Hill (7-1, 4-0) won its sixth game in a row and snapped a four-game win streak for Brunswick High (5-3, 3-1).
The Pirates struck first, scoring on a 2-yard run to take an early 7-0 lead with six minutes gone in the first quarter before the Wildcats responded with a 30-yard run to tie the game heading into the second quarter.
Both teams traded a pair of scores in the second period — Brunswick’s second a touchdown pass from KJ Lee to Tyrease Jones to tie the game at 21 at the end of the first half.
Five minutes into the third, Richmond Hill linebacker Kalieb Jackson recovered a BHS fumble and took it to the end zone to give the Wildcats a 28-21 advantage, and the Wildcats went up two touchdowns three minutes later.
Brunswick answered with a score, another Lee touchdown pass, but missed the extra point for to keep the deficit at eight with just over nine minutes to play.
But the Pirates wouldn’t get the game-tying score, eventually falling to the Wildcats.