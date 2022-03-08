Glynn Academy remained undefeated Monday as it opened its Region 2-6A slate with a 5-3 victory over South Effingham at Wainwright Field.
The fourth-ranked Terrors did all their damage at the plate in the first two innings against the fifth-ranked Mustangs, holding on to win the series opener.
The Mustangs got the game rolling with a leadoff double off of Glynn’s Tom Echols. After moving the runner to third with a sacrifice bunt, Echols forced a grounder and had an 0-2 count with two outs. Echols’s pitch got past catcher Jackson Bufkin and hit the backstop, allowing the Mustangs runner to score from third.
Glynn would retaliate quickly with its first five batters reaching base safely before an out was recorded. Trent Tankersley opened the inning with a single, followed by a walk to Spence Hartman. After a passed ball moved the runners to scoring position, Tankersley would score after a poor pickoff attempt by Kaleb Johnson. Hank Noonan drove in Hartman for the second run of the inning with an RBI single to left field. Tyler Devlin would reach first on an error by the Mustang’s third baseman, moving runners to first and second for Echols. Giving himself insurance runs, Echols hit an RBI single to left field with Noonan beating the throw home to put the Terrors up 3-1.
A failed double-steal attempt, with Devlin thrown out at home, and two ground outs later, the Terrors’ first inning scoring was done at three.
South Effingham’s first batter for the second inning reached first on an error by shortstop Gus Gandy. Two fielders choices later, Echols struck out the final batter of the inning.
After grounding out to start the inning, the Terrors would find themselves back in scoring position on a single and an error. What would seem like a routine groundout to end the inning, the Mustang’s third baseman picked up his second error in as many innings, allowing Luis Luccioni to score from second base. Glynn would run its double steal again, with Tankersley scoring from third on an overthrow by South Effingham’s catcher for the fifth run of the night for Glynn.
Echols faced his first challenge on the mound in the fourth inning, allowing the first two batters to reach on singles. Getting the first out by way of strikeout, the Terrors had a chance to end the inning unscathed but a poor throw while turning a double play, allowed a runner to score for the Mustangs’ second run. Echols would end the inning with another strikeout to limit the damage to one run.
“Echols was just Echols, he went up there and competed,” said Glynn Academy manager John Welborn. “He threw strikes and when you throw strikes he can beat anybody in the state.”
Glynn’s offense was unable to produce to the levels they did in the first two innings, putting together two hits for the remainder of the night.
“We’ve got to fix that, we have to score more than the first two innings,” Welborn said. “We need to come back and score throughout the entire game.
In the fifth inning, South Effingham got to Echols early by loading the bases on three consecutive singles, two being bunts that weren’t properly fielded. After Glynn’s pitching coach Ted Wallen came out to talk to his pitcher and infielders, the team responded with a double play and line out to limit South Effingham to one run. The entire coaching staff celebrated the key double play moment by yelling out to the team.
Glynn sent Luke Barch to the bullpen to warm up for a potential save opportunity for the seventh inning. Keeping Echols in with his low pitch count, Welborn put trust in his ace pitcher to come out with the win.
“That’s kind of what we have been wanting out of him for the last two and half years now,” Welborn said. “He is finally becoming that guy. I trust him with the ball in his hands. He proved himself right.”
Echols got the first batter to pop out and after giving up a single, Welborn looked at Echols with the thought of pulling him for Barch. Echols told his manager he got this and locked in to close the doors and lock in the complete game.
With the 5-3 win, the No. 4 Terrors continue their undefeated start to the season. With region play in full swing, Welborn isn’t overlooking the remaining two games with No. 5 South Effingham.
“We have got a long region, it feels good to win the game but we have to play those guys two more times,” Welborn said. “They are a quality team, they compete for the entire game so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”