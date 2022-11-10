The Glynn Academy Terrors take their four-game winning streak on the road for the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs, where they meet No. 2 seed Northside Warner Robins at 7:30 p.m. today.
Capping off a strong finish to the season, Glynn Academy (6-4, 4-2) secured the No. 3 seed with a dominating ground game that saw sophomore running back Greg Peacock rush for a school-record 266 yards to go along with his three touchdowns.
The display helped push the Terrors to a 42-20 over Lakeside-Evans and into the matchup with Northside.
Northside (6-4, 3-2) secured the No. 2 seed from Region 1-6A in a three-way tie going in favor of the Eagles.
Averaging 26.9 points a game, the Eagles’ offense is heavily balanced in terms of who can carry the team. Running a two-quarterback system with Damien Dee and Don “DJ” Hudson Jr., neither quarterback has separated themselves from the other. Both have thrown for five touchdowns, but Dee has played in all 10 games for the Eagles as he’s thrown for 687 yards.
Struggling to put together big numbers throwing the ball, Dee is a dual-threat for the Eagles as he’s rushed for 563 yards and is the team’s leader in rushing touchdowns with six. Running back Michael McClendon leads the team with 582 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
Getting through a tough stretch in Region 1-6A where three of the four playoff seeds are ranked heading into the postseason, the Eagles put themselves in a strong position to make a playoff run based on a tough regular season that saw Northside go through a number of ranked teams.
But for Glynn Academy, head coach Rocky Hidalgo isn’t concerned about the matchup with Northside.
“They are good, they have played some good football teams but I can’t worry about Northside,” Hidalgo said. “I have to worry about us. We go over there and play like we are supposed to, and good things will happen.”
Heading on the road once again, the Terrors bring a 3-1 record to Warner Robins, and Hidalgo said neither he or his team will make a big deal out of the road games. Instead, he wants the team to be mature about the situation they are in and make the most of the game.