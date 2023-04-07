In a Top 25 matchup that featured two of the top teams in the SUN Conference, the No. 21 Coastal Georgia Mariners softball team dropped two of three games to No. 16 Southeastern Fire.
CCGA loses Game 1 in extras
The College of Coastak Georgia Mariners softball team was on the wrong end of a walk-off finish to the Fire in Game 1 of the series.
Struggling all game at the plate — recording just three hits against Southeastern’s Claire Skinner — the Mariners were helped out as much as possible by starting pitcher Hayley Dickerson. Pitching seven shutout innings to keep the game scoreless and head into extras, the Fire brought forth the winning run.
Opening the inning with the extra-innings base rule with the winning run starting on second base, Southeasterns Mallory Watts advanced on a wild pitch during Nicole Wasserstrom’s at-bat. Waiting for contact to run towards home, Watts did so on a grounder that forced the Mariners to try and make a tag at the plate. Watts beat the tag home to win the first game of the series 1-0.
Coastal takes Game 2
Looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to open the series with Southeastern, Coastal Georgia had its hands full for the first half of the game before rallying back for a 5-4 victory.
Trailing 4-0 after four innings of play, the Mariners’ bats came to life when Rori Rhodes opened the floodgates with a one-out double to the right field fence. Sam Thinger followed up with a single up the middle to put runners on the corners for Bryce Peacock. Standing in the box, Peacock delivered a three-run home run to cut the deficit to one.
Melani Jones kept the rally going by reaching first on a fielding error at short, before advancing to second on a single by McCall Maret. The older Peacock sister, Malarie, loaded the bases with a walk before Anniston Johnson tied the game with an RBI single to left.
With the bases still loaded, Julianna Bellflower stepped into the box and gave the team the lead as the Fire committed their second fielding error of the inning, allowing Maret to score for the 5-4 lead.
Taking control of the game with a big inning, the Mariners cooled off the Fire to even the series.
Fire finishes Mariners
In the rubber match between the top 25 teams, Southeastern struck first and rolled to a 6-1 victory.
In the bottom of the first, the Fire’s Erica Stahl hitting a one-out single to center to score Claire Cunningham from third.
Leading 1-0, Southeastern added three more runs in the bottom of the third as they were able knock Coastal’s Anna Feil out of the game.
The Fire scored their first two runs of the inning on a bases-loaded single up the middle by Leah Gonzalez, who scored the third run of the inning on a double to the left field fence, forcing Coastal to make a pitching change for Feil.
Elizabeth McGovern entered the contest in relief for Feil and forced a ground out to end the damage in the inning.
Trailing 4-0, Coastal scored its lone run of the game in the fourth on a one-out home run by Johnson, but there would be no come-from-behind magic in Game 3.
Southeastern added runs in the fourth and sixth inning to push the lead to 6-1 and seal the series win for the No. 16 Fire while cooling the previously flaming hot Mariners.
Looking to rebound from its first series loss since February, Coastal Georgia will return home for a midweek game against No. 11 Georgia Gwinnett College before hosting SUN conference rival St. Thomas University in a three-game series beginning next Friday.