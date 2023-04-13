It took perhaps the top pitcher in the NAIA to hand the Mariners their first loss at home this season.
But first, No. 21 Coastal Georgia (28-8, 12-3 SUN) held onto a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the Wednesday doubleheader against No. 10 Georgia Gwinnett (31-8, 7-1 CAC) before suffering a 4-0 loss in Game 2.
As been the theme all season, especially at home, the Mariners used the long ball to take first game of the top 25 matchup.
Coastal Georgia entered the day with the eighth-most home runs in the NAIA with 16 of the team’s 28 round-trippers coming at the friendly confines of home.
The Mariners added to that total in the bottom of the second when Juliana Bellflower worked a one-out walk against Grizzlies starter Alexa Good to set the stage for Kayla Rowell, who deposited a shot over the fence in left for her sixth home run of the season to put CCGA up 2-0.
Georgia Gwinnett answered back in the top of the fourth against Coastal ace Hayley Dickerson, who cruised through three perfect innings before allowing a double to lead off the frame.
Following a sacrifice bunt, another Grizzlies double scored the runner and put the tying run in scoring position with one out.
With a little good fortune, the Mariners would hold onto the lead when Dickerson got the next batter to line a ball at the left fielder, and the base runner tripped over the bag while rounding third on a single in the ensuing at-bat to prevent a run from scoring before she could produce a ground out to second to escape the inning.
It looked as if Dickerson had righted the ship with two quick outs to open the fifth, but she’d walk the next two Grizzlies batters before a hit back up the middle just out of the reach of second baseman Sarah Thinger scored the tying run.
Dickerson allowed Georgia Gwinnett to load the bases on another infield single in the ensuing at-bat before getting out of the inning with a strikeout, and Coastal Georgia wouldn’t let the tie linger for long.
After a one-out single by Aniston Johnson in the bottom half of the inning, Malarie Peacock put the Mariners back in front with her own two-run home run to left.
“Malarie Peacock came up with a big two-run blow again for us,” said Coastal Georgia head coach Mike Minick. “It was huge. We were undefeated at home until that game just then. We’d found ways to do that a lot this year at home, and we did it again.
“To beat a top 10 team this time of year, with the new rankings coming out next week, is huge for us.”
Coastal had been 14-0 at home this season, but the team was just 1-5 against other top 25 programs.
Malarie Peacock’s dinger served as the spark to both extend the home winning streak and add an impressive victory to the Mariners’ resume — earning a proper bestowal of the team’s Home Run Chain. The origins of which are up for debate.
“You’d have to ask somebody over there; I have no idea,” Minick said with a smile. “I think a lot of these girls follow the Georgia Bulldogs football, and they’ve got the thing where they come off when they make an interception or something. So I think they got it from Georgia football, if you want to know the truth.”
With two-run advantage restored, Coastal decided to stick by Dickerson despite a crucial series with Sun Conference foe St. Thomas looming Friday, and she rewarded her coach’s faith.
Dickerson sat Georgia Gwinnett in order in the sixth, and she continued with a pop out to shortstop to lead off the seventh. The next Grizzlies batter fell down 1-2 before stepping out of the box to regroup; only she wasn’t granted a time out by the umpire. Dickerson took advantage of the opportunity to pump in an uncontested third strike to secure the second out of the inning.
After a Georgia Gwinnett single, Dickerson closed out the 4-2 win with her ninth strikeout in a complete game that saw her allow just six hits and two walks.
“We needed a win against a top 10 team, so we went with Hayley and rode her seven innings,” Minick said. “We probably didn’t want her to have to go seven today because she’s going to probably pitch twice this weekend. She’ll throw Game 1 and Game 3 of that series, so we hated to throw her seven today, but once you’ve got that lead late, we can’t take her out.”
Banking Game 1 of the double feature turned out to be a wise decision as Georgia Gwinnett’s Annalise Wood took the circle in Game 2.
The Grizzlies’ ace has been arguably the top pitcher in the country this season, entering the matchup second in the NAIA with a 0.38 ERA over 109.2 innings while striking out a ridiculous 12.42 batters per seven innings. Wood struck out eight batters while blanking the Mariners in Lawrenceville, and she was even better in Brunswick.
Bryce Peacock singled and advanced to second on a throwing error in the bottom of the first, and Melani Jones tallied a two-out single in the second, but that would be all Coastal would manage against Wood, who struck out 16 Mariners without allowing a single walk in the complete-game shutout.
“I think they like to know that when they go to the second game, we’re either going to sweep you or we’re going to get no worse than a split when she’s on the mound, Minick said. “She’s 16-1; the only game she loss was 1-0, so she’s pretty good.
“I think she may be the best pitcher in the country. I thought we might do a little bit better the second time seeing her, but obviously we didn’t. She was a lot better than us today.”
Coastal Georgia hang on as long as it could — starter Bryce Peacock escaping a bases-loaded jam unscathed in the first and matching Wood’s zeroes through the third until Georgia Gwinnett broke through on a two-out RBI double in the top of the fourth.
Although the deficit was just one, it may as well been 10 with the way Wood was pitching. Wood sat down 16 straight Mariners to close the game while the Grizzlies added a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth en route to a split of the doubleheader.
Coastal Georgia could only tip its cap as it prepares for a series against St. Thomas that could determine a first-round bye in the Sun Conference Tournament.
“Against a good NAIA pitcher, we hit two home runs off her,” Minick said. “We’ve been playing really good, and scoring enough to win almost every game, but this kid is something different.”