Playing the No. 3-seed Our Lady of the Lake in the first round of the Gulf Shores Bracket, second-seeded Coastal Georgia held on for a 5-3 victory Monday.
Hayley Dickerson received the ball on the mound, quickly putting her dominance on display. In the top of the first, Dickerson struck out the first two Saints, ultimately retiring the first eight batters before allowing a hit.
Being the designated home team by way of rankings. The Mariners struck first when Sarah Thinger was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Melani Jones. With one out and Thinger on second, McCall Maret drilled a double to left-center to score the game’s first run.
Holding onto a 1-0 lead, Coastal opened the bottom half of the inning with a lead-off single by Kayla Rowell. Denise Dees pinch ran for the catcher, moving over to second on a sacrifice bunt by MacKenzie Kagee. As Dees stood on second, Cevana Wood delivered an RBI single to right field to push the Mariners’ lead to 2-0.
Coastal loaded the bases with one out later in the inning, knocking the Saints’ starting pitcher out of the ball game. Elizabeth McGovern faced the newest pitcher for Our Lady of the Lake and doubled Coastal’s lead off the swing of her bat, with a two-RBI double to the center-field wall. Scoring their fifth and final run of the game during the fourth inning, Jones brought in McGovern with a single to the grass.
Leading 5-0 with scant trouble through the first four innings, Dickerson faced her first challenge in the fifth.
The Saints were able to get their first two batters on the base paths thanks to a fielding error and a walk. Dickerson quickly recovered by forcing a sacrifice bunt and a strikeout. As runners stood at second and third, Coastal had a chance to leave the inning without allowing any runs. However, an error on the second baseman allowed two runs to score. Dickerson would get out of the inning with a pop-out to short to limit the damage to two runs.
Our Lady of the Lakes scored its third and final run of the game on a one-out home run by Ariel Montgomery.
Coastal left Dickerson to finish the game, clinching the 5-3 win for the team in the first game of the Gulf Shores Bracket. Dickerson pitched a complete game one-run outing, allowing four hits and striking out three for the Mariners.
Coastal will return to play tomorrow afternoon when they face off against bracket host Mobile (Ala.) with the winner moving on to the championship game. The loser will face the winner of Our Lady of the Lakes v Valley City State (N.D.) in an elimination game at 3 p.m.