The tenth-ranked Coastal Georgia (22-2, 5-1) softball team saw the longest winning streak in school history snapped at 13 games in the final game of a SUN Conference three game series against University of South Carolina Beaufort (16-11, 7-2) on Wednesday.
The Mariners dropped Game 3 to the Sandsharks 3-2.
In the first two games of the series Coastal scored 11 runs on 16 hits, asserting its dominance around the diamond. Hayley Dickerson was on the mound for the first game and pitcher her sixth complete game of the season, recording her 10th win. Dickerson now ranks 16th in NAIA for wins, while holding a 1.69 ERA.
Closing out the first game the Mariners stole seven bases in the game to push the team total to 41 on the season, ranking them tied for 45th.
In the second game, the Mariners found themselves down after the first inning but quickly took control of the game with two multi-run innings. Sarah Thinger and Cevana Wood recorded multi-hit games in the second game fo the doubleheader with Thinger going 3-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Wood went 2-3 with an RBI and a run to push the Mariners over the top.
Regan Thomas pitched a complete game for Coastal, bouncing back from the first inning to coast to her first win as a Mariner.
In the final game of the series, the Mariners looked for consecutive win number 14 and to stay undefeated in the SUN Conference.
The two teams battled it out on the diamond, with neither team separating themselves in terms of total number of hits and runners on the base paths, but it was a walkout win for the Sandsharks to take the third game of the series.
Dickerson was back on the mound for the third and final game of the series, going into the seventh inning with the game tied at two. After allowing the Beaufort’s Daryn Miller to start the inning off with a single, Miller stole second base to put herself in scoring position to win the game. Miller advanced to third on a ground ball out.
Coastal intentionally walked the third batter, setting up a potential double play to get out of the inning and force extras. being aggressive on the base-paths, the Sandsharks sent Devon Weller to second to eliminate any chance of a double play. Coastal would intentionally walk the next batter for a force play to occur at all four bags.
During the next-at bat Mackenzie Freeman hit a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing in Miller for the game winning run.
With the loss, the Mariners not only saw their school record win streak of 13 games snapped, but tasting defeat for the first time in over a month.
Coastal returns from its six game road trip with a six game home stand over the next week, starting with a doubleheader today against Florida Memorial University (1-12, 0-9) and the third game taking place at noon on Saturday. The Mariners will then have a top-25 matchup against Southeastern University (21-5, 5-1) during the middle of the week in a pivotal matchup against two SUN Conference teams.