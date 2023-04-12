The Glynn Academy Lady Terrors kick off the start of the GHSA 6A state girls soccer championships with the Lee County Trojans coming to Glynn County Stadium at 6 p.m. today
The Lady Terrors are coming off grueling back-to-back overtime games in the last week of the Region 2-6A season (South Effingham and Grovetown) to win the region and return to the No. 1 seed.
Scoring 80 goals on the season as they finished with a 14-3-1 record, the last week and a half have all been about recovery.
“It was nice,” said Glynn coach Thomas Lemmon of the break. “We gave the girls some time off to get rested, healed, and things like that. We also were able to get some extra fitness and other stuff in.”
Lemmon credited the newly shared region for helping prepare his team for a playoff run, facing the challenges of battling to the end to earn the No. 1 seed with a 1-0 OT win over Grovetown.
“That’s the mentality that we have and a different region this year made us more prepared I think this year for the playoffs, playing those tougher teams up in Augusta,” Lemmon said. “I think the girls will be prepared and ready to go (tonight).”
Lee County earned the No. 4 seed out of Region 1 with a 6-7-1 record, but the Trojans are coming into the first-round game having won three games in a row (1-0, 2-0, 4-3 PK).
Knowing the record might show a mismatch, Lemmon kept it simple about what his team needed to do to advance to the second round.
“We just have to maintain possession and attack on the flanks and just play our style,” Lemmon said. “Stick to our game plan that we develop for them and put away our chances.”
One obstacle that hit the Lady Terrors is being out of its routine with the Glynn County Schools being subsequently on spring break during the first round of state soccer playoffs.
Lemmon said the break has been difficult as its messed up the routine they’ve had, but he fully prepares for the team to come out and ready for tonight’s game.